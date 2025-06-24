



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is on track to finalize a landmark agreement with US defence giant GE Aerospace by March to jointly produce F-414 jet engines in India, according to HAL Chairman and Managing Director DK Sunil.





This collaboration, announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2023 visit to Washington DC, marks a major step in India’s drive for self-reliance in defence manufacturing and advanced technology acquisition.





The project had faced delays due to extended negotiations over the transfer of advanced technologies, but these hurdles have largely been overcome, with both sides concluding discussions on technology transfer principles.





HAL’s chief confirmed that 80 percent of the technology transfer (ToT) has been agreed upon, and the focus has now shifted to finalizing the commercial terms of the deal, which is expected to be sealed within the current financial year.





The F-414 engines, already powering combat jets in countries such as the US, Sweden, and Australia, will be produced in India under this agreement.





This is particularly significant given the US’s traditionally strict controls over the export of sensitive military technologies.





The engines are set to power the next-generation TEJAS MK-2 and the prototypes of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), both of which are critical to the future capabilities of the Indian Air Force.





The TEJAS MK-2 will be a more advanced platform, featuring a more powerful engine, increased payload capacity, superior electronic warfare systems, and advanced avionics.





The AMCA, meanwhile, is envisioned as a medium-weight, stealth-capable fighter jet that will further bolster India’s air power.





In parallel, HAL has secured a historic contract to supply 156 Prachand (Light Combat Helicopter) units to the Indian military at a cost of ₹62,700 crore, with deliveries commencing in 2028.





The Prachand is India’s first indigenously designed and developed combat helicopter capable of operating at altitudes over 4,500 meters, and it will be equipped with a range of weapons, including rockets and anti-tank guided missiles.





This contract is the largest of its kind in Indian military history and is seen as a major boost for the country’s ‘Atmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) initiative in the defence sector.





The impending HAL-GE Aerospace deal for F-414 engine production and the Prachand helicopter contract collectively signify a transformative phase for India’s defence industry.





They underscore India’s growing capability to indigenously manufacture advanced military hardware, reduce dependency on imports, and position itself as a significant player in the global defence landscape.





Based On A PTI Report







