



India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is poised to revolutionise the nation's artillery capabilities with the development of advanced Pinaka rocket systems featuring extended ranges of 120 km and 300 km. These next-generation variants, designated as Pinaka-3 and Pinaka-4, represent a significant leap in India's indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities and are expected to be inducted into the Indian Army within the next three to five years. The development underscores India's commitment to achieving complete self-reliance in artillery systems while establishing a formidable deterrent capability across its borders.





Current Pinaka Variants





The Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) system, named after Lord Shiva's mythical bow, represents one of India's most successful indigenous defence programs. The system has evolved through multiple iterations, with current operational variants including the MK-I version with approximately 40 km range, the Pinaka-II with 60 km range, and the MK-II ER variant extending up to 90 km. The launcher is mounted on a high-mobility Tatra truck platform, providing exceptional battlefield mobility and rapid deployment capabilities.





The system's core strength lies in its rapid-fire capability, featuring 12 launcher tubes arranged in a 2x3 matrix configuration across two side-by-side pods. This configuration enables the system to deliver a devastating salvo of 12 rockets within just 44 seconds, with a complete battery of six launchers capable of saturating a 1,000 x 800-meter target area with 72 rockets in the same time-frame. Each rocket carries a warhead weighing between 100 to 250 kg, incorporating various munition types including high explosive fragmentation, cluster munitions, incendiary, anti-personnel, anti-tank, and mine-laying capabilities.





Advanced Technical Features





The Pinaka system incorporates sophisticated technical features that enhance its operational effectiveness and battlefield survivability. The launcher achieves remarkable accuracy with a position precision of one milliradian in both azimuth and elevation, supported by advanced inertial navigation systems and GPS guidance for enhanced variants. The system's shoot-and-scoot capability, featuring automatic levelling and stabilisation through four hydraulically actuated outriggers, allows for rapid repositioning after firing to avoid counter-battery fire.





Operational flexibility is ensured through multiple control modes, including Fire Control Computer (FCC), Launcher Computer (LC), and manual operation. The system utilises an Automatic Gun Alignment and Pointing System (AGAPS) or Dial Sight for initialisation, providing commanders with tactical flexibility in deployment scenarios. The maximum rocket programming time of 20 seconds for all 12 rockets demonstrates the system's efficiency in time-critical engagement scenarios.





Battle-Tested Capabilities





The Pinaka system demonstrated its combat effectiveness during the Kargil War, where it played a crucial role in neutralising Pakistani positions on mountain tops. The system's performance in high-altitude, challenging terrain conditions validated its design philosophy and operational capabilities. The successful employment of Pinaka during this conflict established its reputation as a reliable, battle-proven artillery system capable of delivering devastating firepower in diverse operational environments.





Since its initial induction in 2000, the Indian Army has progressively expanded its Pinaka inventory, with ten regiments currently operational. The system has undergone continuous upgrades and improvements, with recent testing conducted at Pokhran Field Firing Ranges demonstrating its readiness for contemporary warfare scenarios.





Pinaka-3 And Pinaka-4 Development





DRDO Chairman Dr. Samir V. Kamat has confirmed that development work is progressing on Pinaka-3 and Pinaka-4 variants, featuring significantly enhanced ranges of 120 km and 300 km respectively. The Pinaka-3 system is currently in advanced stages of development, with user trials scheduled for late 2025 and initial testing of the 300 mm rocket variant planned for October 2025. These developments represent a substantial technological leap, potentially doubling or tripling the current engagement ranges.





The extended-range variants will incorporate advanced propellant technologies, enhanced guidance systems, and improved aerodynamic designs to achieve their extended operational capabilities. The 120 km variant may utilise calibre sizes similar to Russian Smerch rockets (300 mm), while maintaining compatibility with existing Pinaka launcher platforms through specialised pod configurations.





Guided Pinaka Systems





The development of precision-guided Pinaka variants represents a significant advancement in the system's capabilities. DRDO has completed trials for the Guided Pinaka system, which incorporates GPS-assisted inertial navigation for enhanced accuracy, achieving a Circular Error Probable (CEP) of under 10 meters. This precision capability transforms the Pinaka from an area saturation weapon into a cost-effective alternative to tactical ballistic missiles for precision strikes.





The guided variants feature advanced navigation and control systems, enabling engagement of specific high-value targets with minimal collateral damage. Recent testing in November 2024 validated the system's range of over 75 km with enhanced accuracy, meeting all technical requirements specified by the Indian Army.





Artillery Modernisation Initiative





The Indian Army's ambitious artillery modernisation plan envisions the induction of 22 Pinaka regiments by 2030, representing a substantial expansion from the current ten operational regiments. This expansion aligns with India's broader defence modernisation objectives and the Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) initiative. The comprehensive modernisation includes replacement of ageing artillery systems like the Russian Grad and Smerch MBRLs with indigenous alternatives.





Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has indicated that if extended-range Pinaka ammunition meets operational requirements, it could become the primary focus for long-range artillery needs, potentially reducing dependence on other systems. This strategic approach emphasises the Pinaka's central role in India's future artillery doctrine.





Manufacturing And Industrial Ecosystem





The Pinaka program exemplifies successful public-private partnership in defence manufacturing, with companies like Tata Advanced Systems and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) playing crucial roles in production. The program has generated significant industrial capacity, with contracts worth approximately ₹5,000 crore for six additional regiments awarded to private sector manufacturers. Economic Explosives Limited (EEL) and Munitions India Limited (MIL) contribute to rocket production, with annual manufacturing capacity expanded to support growing operational requirements.





The successful technology transfer from DRDO to private industry has enabled indigenous production of complete systems, including ammunition, launchers, and support equipment. This achievement has positioned India as a potential exporter of rocket artillery systems, with Armenia becoming the first international customer through a $250 million deal.





Comparative Analysis With American HIMAR System





When compared to the American High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), the Pinaka system demonstrates distinct operational characteristics. While HIMARS offers superior range capabilities (up to 499+ km) and precision-guided munitions, the Pinaka excels in rapid-fire saturation attacks with its 12-rocket salvo capability compared to HIMARS' six-rocket configuration. The Pinaka's cost-effectiveness and rapid-fire capability make it particularly suitable for area denial and overwhelming enemy positions.





The systems serve complementary roles in modern artillery doctrine, with Pinaka focusing on high-volume area bombardment and HIMARS providing extended-range precision strikes. India's development of extended-range Pinaka variants aims to bridge this capability gap while maintaining cost advantages.





Air Defence Integration and Layered Defence Systems: Comprehensive Air Defence Architecture





Dr. Kamat's announcement regarding layered air defence systems development, similar to Israel's Iron Dome, represents a significant expansion of India's defensive capabilities. The current air defence inventory includes the indigenous Akash missile system, Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM), and the Russian-made S-400 system. These systems have demonstrated their effectiveness in recent operational scenarios, successfully intercepting incoming threats and protecting critical military installations.





Project Kusha Development





The development of the Kusha missile system represents India's most ambitious air defence project, designed to match capabilities comparable to Russia's S-500 system. Dr. Kamat has clarified that Project Kusha represents a significant technological leap beyond the S-400, featuring three distinct interceptor missile types with operational ranges of 150 km, 250 km, and up to 400 km. The system is designed to counter advanced aerial threats including stealth fighters, hypersonic missiles, and low-orbit satellites, with deployment scheduled to begin by 2028.





Conclusion





The development of extended-range Pinaka variants represents a transformative milestone in India's defence capabilities, combining indigenous technological advancement with strategic operational requirements. The progression from the original 40 km range systems to the planned 300 km variants demonstrates DRDO's technological maturation and India's commitment to self-reliance in critical defence systems. The integration of precision guidance, advanced propulsion systems, and sophisticated battle management capabilities positions the Pinaka family as a world-class rocket artillery system capable of addressing contemporary and future threat scenarios.





The ambitious timeline for inducting 22 regiments by 2030, coupled with ongoing technological enhancements and export successes, establishes the Pinaka program as a flagship example of India's defence manufacturing capabilities. As the system continues to evolve with enhanced ranges, improved accuracy, and greater operational flexibility, it will remain a critical component of India's artillery modernisation and strategic deterrence capabilities for decades to come.





