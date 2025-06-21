

Revolutionary Demonstration Sets New Benchmark For Quantum Security

Scientists from IIT-Delhi and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) have achieved a ground breaking milestone in quantum cybersecurity by successfully demonstrating entanglement-based free-space quantum key distribution (QKD) over a distance exceeding one kilometre.

The experiment, conducted at the DRDO-Industry-Academia Centre of Excellence on the IIT Delhi campus, achieved a secure key rate of approximately 240 bits per second with a quantum bit error rate of less than 7 percent. This breakthrough represents a significant advancement in quantum secure communication technology, which leverages the fundamental properties of quantum entanglement to create communication channels that are inherently secure against any form of eavesdropping.





The demonstration utilised quantum entangled photons transmitted through a free-space optical link, marking a departure from traditional fibre-optic quantum communication systems. Unlike conventional prepare-and-measure QKD systems, this entanglement-based approach ensures higher security levels even when communication devices may be compromised.





Any attempt to intercept or measure the entangled photons immediately disturbs their quantum state, making such intrusion attempts instantly detectable to authorised users. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the achievement as India's entry into "a new quantum era of secure communication which will be a game changer in future warfare".





National Quantum Mission: Ambitious Vision Meets Implementation Challenges





The IIT-DRDO breakthrough occurs within the framework of India's National Quantum Mission (NQM), approved in April 2023 with a budget allocation of ₹6,003.65 crore for the period 2023-2031. The mission represents India's comprehensive strategy to establish itself as a global leader in quantum technologies across four thematic areas: quantum computing, quantum communication, quantum sensing and metrology, and quantum materials and devices. The NQM aims to develop intermediate-scale quantum computers with 50-1000 physical qubits within eight years, establish satellite-based secure quantum communications over 2000 kilometres, and create multi-node quantum networks with quantum memories.





However, the mission's implementation has been marred by significant administrative and funding challenges that mirror broader issues plaguing India's research ecosystem. As of recent reports, only ₹17.02 crore has been disbursed from the total allocation since the mission's approval, representing a mere fraction of the allocated budget. The funding structure has shifted toward a "just-in-time" model where researchers receive spending limits rather than direct fund transfers, requiring individual approval for each transaction through multiple bureaucratic layers. This system has created substantial delays and administrative burdens that have frustrated researchers attempting to procure critical equipment and materials.





Funding Disparities Expose India's Quantum Investment Gap





India's quantum investment pales in comparison to global competitors, particularly China and the United States, creating concerns about the country's ability to maintain technological sovereignty in this critical domain. China has committed approximately $15.3 billion in public funding for quantum computing, representing nearly 20 times India's investment of $0.74 billion as of 2023. The United States has allocated $3.8 billion in government funding, with additional private sector investments significantly exceeding India's total commitment. China's recent announcement of a $138 billion government-backed venture fund that includes quantum computing start-ups further underscores the massive investment disparity.





This funding gap has profound implications for India's quantum research capabilities and strategic autonomy. The lack of adequate investment has constrained India's ability to develop indigenous quantum hardware manufacturing capabilities, forcing continued dependence on foreign suppliers for critical components. Principal Scientific Adviser Ajay Sood has emphasised that "India has to invest in Quantum hardware, we have to reduce our dependencies on imports" to achieve genuine technological independence in the quantum domain.





Hardware Dependencies And Supply Chain Vulnerabilities





India's quantum research ecosystem faces critical vulnerabilities due to persistent foreign hardware and software dependencies. Essential equipment for quantum research, including specialised cryostats, sensors, and superconducting components, must be fabricated abroad due to the absence of domestic manufacturing capabilities. Even India's most advanced quantum computing achievement—QpiAI's 25-qubit superconducting quantum computer "Indus"—relied on qubits fabricated outside the country, highlighting the depth of hardware dependency.





The software ecosystem presents similar challenges, with most quantum software stacks currently implemented by multinational companies. This dependency extends to fundamental quantum research tools and development environments, creating potential security vulnerabilities and limiting India's ability to customise solutions for specific national requirements. The International Technology Engagement Strategy report released by the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser acknowledges these gaps, stating that India must reduce import dependencies and advance in all areas of quantum computing to achieve strategic autonomy.





Administrative Bottlenecks Impede Research Progress





The quantum research community has identified several administrative challenges that significantly impact project timelines and research effectiveness. The introduction of just-in-time funding has created new layers of bureaucratic complexity, with researchers reporting that funds must be released from the Reserve Bank of India and trickle down through multiple administrative levels before becoming accessible. For imports exceeding ₹5 lakh, researchers must seek waivers before issuing global tenders, a process that can delay critical equipment purchases by months.





Documentation requirements and the absence of single-window clearances have further extended project durations, forcing researchers to navigate multiple approval processes for routine procurements. These administrative hurdles are particularly problematic for quantum research, which often requires rapid access to specialised equipment and materials that may have limited global availability. Scientists have been compelled to accept short-term contracts and rent equipment rather than making long-term investments in research infrastructure.





Venture Capital Desert And Start-Up Ecosystem Challenges





India's quantum start-up ecosystem suffers from limited venture capital interest, constraining the commercial development of quantum technologies. The number of funding rounds for quantum computing start-ups in India reached only six as of November 2024, with total funding of $12.2 million—figures that pale in comparison to global quantum investment trends. This lack of private investment has forced start-ups to rely heavily on government funding, limiting their ability to scale operations and compete internationally.





The National Quantum Mission has attempted to address this gap by allocating funding specifically for start-ups, with grants ranging from ₹2 crore to ₹25 crore based on technology readiness levels. However, experts emphasise the need for a "government-first" approach where the state becomes the initial customer for quantum products, providing crucial validation and funding for domestic start-ups before they engage with international markets. Without such support, India risks losing its quantum talent to international competitors offering better compensation and resources.





Global Competitive Landscape And Strategic Implications





The global quantum race has intensified significantly, with major powers recognising quantum technologies as critical for future economic and security advantages. China's strategy focuses heavily on state-sponsored research through institutions like the University of Science and Technology of China, which operates a $10 billion National Quantum Lab. The United States maintains its leadership through a combination of government funding and private sector innovation, with companies like IBM, Google, and Microsoft leading quantum hardware and software development.





Europe has established its €1 billion Quantum Technologies Flagship program, while the United Kingdom has launched the National Quantum Technologies Programme with substantial government backing. These international efforts underscore the strategic importance of quantum technologies and the risks associated with falling behind in this critical technology race. For India, the quantum gap represents not just a technological challenge but a potential threat to strategic autonomy and economic competitiveness.





Path Forward: Administrative Reform And Strategic Realignment





The successful IIT-DRDO demonstration provides proof of concept for India's quantum capabilities, but scaling such achievements requires fundamental administrative and structural reforms. The government must address bureaucratic bottlenecks by implementing single-window clearances for quantum research projects and streamlining funding disbursement mechanisms. Creating dedicated fast-track approval processes for critical quantum equipment imports could significantly reduce project delays.





Investment priorities must shift toward building indigenous quantum hardware manufacturing capabilities, including specialised fabrication facilities for superconducting qubits, photonic components, and cryogenic systems. Establishing quantum-specific manufacturing clusters with appropriate infrastructure and skilled workforce could reduce foreign dependencies while creating commercial opportunities for domestic companies. The mission also requires enhanced industry-academia partnerships to ensure that research outcomes translate into commercially viable products and services.





The quantum communication breakthrough at IIT-Delhi demonstrates India's scientific potential, but realising the full promise of quantum technologies demands urgent administrative reform, increased investment, and strategic focus on indigenous capabilities. Without addressing these fundamental challenges, India risks being relegated to a secondary role in the quantum revolution that will define the next generation of global technological leadership.





IDN







