



Dassault Aviation, the French manufacturer of the Rafale fighter jet, has entered into a landmark partnership with Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) to manufacture key components of the Rafale aircraft in India.





This collaboration will see the establishment of a state-of-the-art production facility in Hyderabad, where for the first time ever, the complete fuselage of the Rafale fighter jet will be produced outside France. The agreement encompasses the manufacture of critical structural sections, including the lateral shells of the rear fuselage, the complete rear section, the central fuselage, and the front section.





The partnership is formalized through four Production Transfer Agreements, reflecting a significant step forward in bolstering India’s aerospace manufacturing capabilities and integrating the country further into global supply chains. The facility is expected to commence production by the fiscal year 2028, with a planned capacity to deliver up to two fully assembled fuselages per month.





Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, emphasized that this move is a decisive step in strengthening the company’s supply chain in India. He noted that the expansion of local partners like TASL, a leading player in the Indian aerospace sector, will contribute to the successful ramp-up of Rafale production while maintaining stringent quality and competitiveness standards.





Sukaran Singh, CEO and Managing Director of TASL, highlighted that the production of the complete Rafale fuselage in India underscores the deepening trust in TATA’s capabilities and the strength of its collaboration with Dassault. He further stated that this initiative reflects the remarkable progress India has made in developing a modern and robust aerospace manufacturing ecosystem capable of supporting global platforms.





This partnership aligns closely with India’s ‘Make in India’ and Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiatives, aiming to strengthen the country’s position as a key player in the global aerospace supply chain. It is expected to generate significant investment in India’s aerospace infrastructure, create job opportunities, foster skill development, and promote economic self-reliance through advanced manufacturing and technology transfer.





The Dassault-Tata partnership for Rafale fuselage manufacturing marks a historic milestone for India’s aerospace ambitions, positioning the country as a critical hub for high-precision aircraft manufacturing and supporting both domestic and international defence markets.





Based On A NDTV Report







