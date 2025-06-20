



China is reportedly set to supply 40 Shenyang J-35 fifth-generation stealth fighter jets to Pakistan, marking a significant shift in the region's air power dynamics. The J-35, also known in its export version as the FC-31, is a twin-engine, multirole stealth fighter equipped with advanced avionics, an active electronically scanned array radar, electro-optical targeting, and infrared search-and-track systems. Its stealth features reportedly give it a radar cross-section comparable to the American F-35, making it difficult to detect and track by conventional air defence systems.





Pakistan's Leap In Air Power





With the induction of the J-35, Pakistan will join a select group of nations operating fifth-generation stealth fighters, a capability that India currently lacks. Pakistani pilots have already been training in China for over six months on the J-35/FC-31 platform, with deliveries reportedly ahead of schedule. The FC-31 variant destined for Pakistan is believed to be a slightly downgraded export version, a common practice in international arms transfers.





This development is particularly concerning for India, as the Indian Air Force (IAF) has traditionally maintained air superiority over Pakistan through superior training, tactics, and a more diverse and advanced aircraft inventory. The arrival of stealth-capable J-35s in Pakistan's arsenal threatens to narrow this advantage, especially in a scenario where both China and Pakistan operate advanced stealth platforms.





India's Fifth-Generation Fighter Gap





India's indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter program, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), is still in its early stages. The program, led by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and supported by the Indian Air Force and Navy, has a prototype rollout planned for 2026–2027, first flight in 2028, and induction into service by 2034–2035.





The AMCA will feature advanced technologies such as stealth, artificial intelligence, and multi-sensor data fusion, aiming to bring India into the elite club of nations with homegrown fifth-generation fighters.





However, the earliest realistic timeline for AMCA's operational deployment is a decade away, leaving a significant capability gap as both China and Pakistan advance their stealth fighter fleets.





IAF Veterans On Strategic Choices





Senior IAF veterans express deep concern over this emerging imbalance. Group Captain Ajay Ahlawat (Retd.) confirmed that Pakistani pilots have been training on the J-35 in China and characterized the impending induction as "worrying news" for India's air superiority. He emphasized that any version of the J-35 in Pakistani service is a cause for concern and urged a national mission-mode push to accelerate the AMCA program.





Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor (Retd.) acknowledged the challenge and advocated for an interim solution: acquiring Russian Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation fighters through a government-to-government deal, similar to India's Rafale acquisition. He argued that the Su-57 offers compatibility with existing Indian systems and could provide valuable operational experience until the AMCA is ready.





However, Group Captain Ahlawat disagreed, citing India's withdrawal from the earlier FGFA program with Russia due to dissatisfaction with the Su-57's capabilities and production delays. He suggested that if an interim solution is unavoidable, the American F-35 would be a preferable—though still imperfect—option.





The induction of J-35s into the Pakistan Air Force will likely:





Reduce the IAF's qualitative edge over Pakistan, especially in contested airspace scenarios Increase the pressure on India's air defence systems, which may struggle to detect and track stealth fighters Force India to accelerate both indigenous fighter development and upgrades to existing air defence and combat aircraft fleets Spark renewed debate on whether India should pursue interim fifth-generation fighter acquisitions from abroad or focus all resources on the AMCA





Conclusion





With Pakistan set to receive 40 J-35 stealth fighters from China, India faces a critical decade-long window where it lacks comparable fifth-generation capabilities. The AMCA program is making progress but will not deliver operational jets before 2034–2035.





IAF veterans are divided on whether to pursue interim foreign acquisitions or double down on indigenous development, but all agree that the regional balance of air power is shifting and that India must act decisively to address the emerging stealth gap.





