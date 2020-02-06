



Bharat Forge managing director Baba Kalyani said on Wednesday that the company's primary focus will continue to be automotive and automotive-related businesses, and it wants to be a global player in defence sector in five-seven years.





Kalyani told CNBC-TV18 at Defence Expo in Lucknow that the company has always made shifts in every five to 10 years into what it thought the future was going to be.





In 2008, Bharat Forge started its defence sector business outside automotive sector.





"It is not just the Indian defence that we will serve but in time to come, in let us say 5-7 years we will be a global player in this business."





When Prime Minister Narerndra Modi came to power for his first term and he had in December 2014 the Make in India initiative, it was very clear that this is the direction that is going to involve a lot of Indian industry, especially in manufacturing, he added.





"I think what is very important for us is a lot of metal and we are good at forging metals, we are good at machining metals, we are good at metallurgy, we are good at making steel which is required for this."





"So. this is the kind of business that fitted our overall concept of a new area to get into and we wholeheartedly went into it. Then we developed the capability, technology, we created engineers who started understanding the know how and know why or everything and now we can design and build almost any artillery system ourselves."







