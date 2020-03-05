



Pakistan had appreciated the remarks of Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif who recently denounced the “wave of organised violence against Indian Muslims” and requested the Indian government to “not let senseless thuggery” prevail.





“Fully share the concerns expressed by my brother @JZarif on the safety and well-being of Indian Muslims facing naked violence from RSS mobs. India is in throes of grave communal violence. Their sinister & systematic killing of Muslims is inhuman & dangerous for the whole region,” Qureshi tweeted.

Earlier, Javad Zarif tweeted: “Iran condemns the wave of organised violence against Indian Muslims. For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India. We urge Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of ALL Indians & not let senseless thuggery prevail. Path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law.”





The Delhi riots began on Feb. 23 and lasted for several days, leaving at least 47 people dead and over 300 injured. It was one of the worst religious violence in India in years that erupted during the visit of US President Donald Trump. Though many Hindus too were killed in the riots, it quickly emerged that PM Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Delhi police had subtly supported the mobs as they burned buildings and beat Muslims while police reportedly looked on.



