



The Ministry of Defence (MoD), Government of India, has awarded a significant contract worth ₹157 crore (approximately $21 million) to BEML Limited, a leading public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence.





This contract is aimed at the supply of 79 highly advanced indigenous Power-Angle-Tilt (PAT) Bulldozers. The procurement emphasises the government’s unwavering commitment towards achieving the goals of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) by boosting indigenous production capabilities and reducing dependence on imports for critical defence engineering equipment.





The PAT Bulldozers, to be delivered under this agreement, have been indigenously designed and developed by BEML, showcasing the company's expertise and technological prowess in manufacturing sophisticated and durable earthmoving machinery tailored for defence applications.





These bulldozers are expected to play a pivotal role in a variety of military engineering operations, such as constructing roads and infrastructure in challenging terrains, clearing obstacles, and supporting border development projects, especially in remote and difficult-to-access regions.





The deployment of these machines will significantly enhance the operational efficiency and logistical capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces, enabling swift mobility and infrastructure development even in harsh environmental conditions.





Furthermore, the localisation of such equipment will spur employment, foster innovation, and promote skill development in the Indian defence manufacturing sector. The contract signifies a strong step towards modernizing the Army’s engineering resources while supporting the broader vision of building a robust indigenous defence industrial base.





This collaborative initiative between MoD and BEML not only strengthens national security preparedness but also underscores India’s emergence as a hub for state-of-the-art defence technologies.





Agencies







