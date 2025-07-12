



India has established unprecedented conditions for Russia's offer to upgrade its Su-30MKI fleet with advanced Product 117S engines, demanding at least 80% technology transfer and mandatory on-site testing in India with Russian engineers. This represents a significant departure from traditional defence procurement practices and reflects India's evolving strategic autonomy under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The Product 117S Engine Proposition





Russia's United Engine Corporation (UEC) has offered India two engine options for its Su-30MKI fleet upgrade: the AL-41F engine (currently used in Su-35 fighters) and the more advanced Product 177S (also known as Izdeliye 177S). The Product 177S represents a generational leap in engine technology, incorporating elements from the AL-51F1 engine developed for Russia's Su-57 stealth fighter.





Technical Specifications And Advantages





The Product 177S engine offers substantial performance improvements over the current AL-31FP engines powering India's Su-30MKI fleet. The new engine delivers a maximum thrust of 14,500 kgf compared to the AL-31FP's 12,500 kgf, improving the aircraft's thrust-to-weight ratio from 8.2:1 to 9.5:1. This enhancement promises significantly enhanced agility and combat performance for the upgraded aircraft.





More importantly, the Product 177S boasts a service life of 6,000 hours—triple that of the current AL-31FP engines—and features lower specific fuel consumption across all operating regimes, translating to reduced operational costs and extended combat range. The engine also incorporates advanced stealth features, including thrust-vectoring control nozzles treated with stealth coatings to reduce radar and infrared signatures.





80% Technology Transfer Requirement





India's demand for at least 80% technology transfer represents a significant escalation from previous agreements. This requirement far exceeds the technology transfer provided for the AL-31F engines currently manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) at its Koraput facility, which stands at approximately 60%. The heightened demand reflects lessons learned from decades of defence cooperation where India remained dependent on Russian components and expertise.





This technology transfer threshold aligns with India's broader defence indigenisation strategy. The current AL-31FP engines produced by HAL have indigenous content of less than 54%, with Russia retaining intellectual property rights and requiring exclusive sourcing of raw materials from Russian suppliers. India's 80% requirement would enable HAL to master advanced engine technologies crucial for future platforms, including the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).





Mandatory On-Site Testing With Russian Engineers





India's insistence on in-country testing of the Product 177S engine with Russian engineering teams addresses critical concerns about the engine's developmental status. The Product 177S is still under development and has not achieved operational status, with Russia currently lacking a major domestic program to absorb it in large numbers. This requirement ensures that any investment made by India remains within the country and provides Indian engineers with hands-on experience in advanced engine technologies.





The on-site testing demand also reflects India's strategic calculation to mitigate risks associated with Russia's ongoing military commitments in Ukraine, which have already delayed deliveries of defence systems like the S-400 air defence system. By requiring Russian engineers to conduct testing in India, the country ensures continuity of the program regardless of geopolitical developments.





Comprehensive Modernisation Initiative





India's engine upgrade considerations are part of the broader "Super Sukhoi" upgrade program, a ₹63,000-66,000 crore initiative to modernise 84 Su-30MKI aircraft in the first phase. This comprehensive upgrade includes 51 major system improvements, encompassing avionics, radar, sensors, and weapons systems. The program aims to transform the Su-30MKI into a near-fifth-generation platform, though it will lack full stealth capabilities.





The Super Sukhoi upgrade will feature the indigenous Virupaksha AESA radar, advanced electronic warfare suites, AI-enabled avionics, and support for Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) capabilities. The program is expected to increase indigenous content from approximately 63% to nearly 78%, demonstrating India's commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





Timeline And Implementation





The Super Sukhoi program received Defence Acquisition Council approval in November 2023 and awaits final clearance from the Cabinet Committee on Security. Once approved, the development and testing phase is expected to take seven years, with the first upgraded aircraft ready by 2028. The complete upgrade cycle for all 84 aircraft will span approximately 15 years, with the timeline reflecting the complexity and scale of the modifications required.





Risk Mitigation Strategies





India's demand for on-site testing and high technology transfer percentages serves as a risk mitigation strategy for several potential challenges. The developmental status of the Product 177S engine presents uncertainty about its performance and reliability in operational conditions. By requiring comprehensive testing in India, the country ensures that any technical issues are identified and addressed before full-scale implementation.





The technology transfer requirement also reduces India's long-term dependence on Russian support systems. Historical experience with Russian defence equipment has shown that maintenance, spare parts supply, and upgrade capabilities can be affected by geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions.





Broader India-Russia Defence Cooperation





The outcome of the Su-30MKI engine upgrade negotiations will significantly influence the broader trajectory of India-Russia defence cooperation. Success in meeting India's conditions could establish new precedents for technology transfer in other joint programs, including potential collaborations on fifth-generation fighter aircraft and advanced missile systems.





Conversely, Russia's inability or unwillingness to meet India's stringent requirements could accelerate India's defence diversification efforts. The country has already demonstrated its willingness to pursue alternative suppliers, as seen in the selection of Western aircraft for various tenders and the growing defence partnership with the United States.





Impact On India's Strategic Autonomy





The Su-30MKI engine upgrade decision represents a crucial test of India's evolving approach to defence cooperation. By demanding unprecedented levels of technology transfer and in-country testing, India is asserting its strategic autonomy and negotiating from a position of strength based on its large defence market and growing indigenous capabilities.





This approach aligns with India's broader strategic vision of becoming a global defence manufacturing hub by 2047, with targets of achieving ₹3 lakh crore in defence production and ₹50,000 crore in exports by 2029. The technology acquired through such partnerships would be crucial for achieving these ambitious goals.





Conclusion





India's stringent conditions for Russia's Su-30MKI engine upgrade proposal reflect a fundamental shift in the country's defence procurement philosophy. The demand for 80% technology transfer and mandatory on-site testing demonstrates India's evolution from a passive recipient of defence technology to an assertive partner seeking genuine capability development. This approach, while potentially complicating negotiations with traditional suppliers like Russia, positions India to achieve its long-term objectives of defence self-reliance and technological sovereignty.





The success or failure of these negotiations will have far-reaching implications for India's defence ecosystem, its strategic relationships, and its position in the global defence manufacturing landscape. As India continues to pursue its vision of becoming a defence manufacturing hub, such assertive negotiating positions are likely to become the norm rather than the exception, fundamentally reshaping the dynamics of international defence cooperation.





