



India has marked a transformative moment in its air defence capability with the successful high-altitude trial of the indigenously developed Akash Prime air defence system in the Ladakh sector. Conducted at an elevation exceeding 15,000 feet, this trial represents a major stride in enhancing India's self-reliant defence infrastructure and operational readiness along sensitive border regions.





Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Akash Prime was rigorously tested under extreme weather and terrain conditions, with senior DRDO and Army Air Defence officials overseeing the operation.





The surface-to-air missile system achieved direct hits on two high-speed aerial targets, underscoring its precision, reliability, and advanced targeting capabilities even in the rarefied atmosphere of the Himalayan region.





This successful demonstration solidifies Akash Prime's operational viability in high-altitude deployments, which are crucial given the challenging environments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Line of Control (LoC).





Akash Prime incorporates significant technological advancements over earlier variants, notably an improved seeker for enhanced targeting of enemy aircraft and drones. Its optimised design ensures superior performance in low-temperature, high-altitude scenarios, making it a strategic asset for air defence regiments operating in mountainous terrain.





The recent trial also accelerates the full-scale induction of Akash Prime into the Indian Army, with plans to integrate it into the third and fourth Akash Regiments. This integration is expected to notably strengthen the layered air defence shield protecting India’s borders.





Beyond technical achievements, Akash Prime demonstrated its battlefield relevance during the recent Operation Sindoor, where it played a decisive role in countering aerial attacks by Pakistan's use of Chinese-origin fighter jets and Turkish-made drones. The system’s ability to neutralise such diverse aerial threats in live combat highlights its effectiveness and the increasing indigenisation of India’s defence capabilities.





In parallel with the missile trial, the Ministry of Defence has taken concrete steps toward self-reliance in critical defence technologies, organising workshops and exhibitions focused on Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) and Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS).





These platforms, now increasingly produced with indigenous components, have proven invaluable in providing real-time situational awareness and facilitating precision strikes, further demonstrating the readiness and strength of India’s indigenous defence industry.





The Akash Prime trial not only exemplifies India’s growing expertise in advanced military technology but also reinforces its preparedness to respond to evolving threats, marking a significant leap forward in the nation’s quest for defence self-sufficiency and regional security leadership.





Based On A IANS Report







