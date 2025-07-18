

Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL), the joint venture responsible for manufacturing AK-203 assault rifles in Korwa, Uttar Pradesh, is set to deliver 601,427 rifles to the Indian Armed Forces by December 2030—nearly 22 months ahead of the original contractual deadline of October 2032.

This accelerated schedule positions IRRPL as a leader in India's defence indigenisation drive and reflects the impact of strategic production planning and international collaboration.

As of mid-July 2025, IRRPL has delivered around 48,000 AK-203 rifles to the armed forces. Another 7,000 units are scheduled for handover within the next two to three weeks, with an additional 15,000 expected by December this year.





From 2026 onward, the facility’s production rate will scale up to 12,000 rifles per month. This robust manufacturing pace is expected to enable annual output of up to 1,50,000 rifles, ensuring the full contract is fulfilled well ahead of schedule.





The AK-203 rifles are being manufactured under stringent quality standards, with each weapon undergoing 120 production processes and comprising about 50 components and 180 sub-parts. The rifles have a tested lifespan of 15,000 rounds. Currently, approximately 50% of each rifle's components are sourced domestically.





However, IRRPL aims to achieve full indigenisation, targeting the first 100% Indian-made AK-203 by December 2025. This strengthens the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives, reducing dependency on imports and building domestic capabilities.





All testing has been fully localised, and every critical material now has a reliable Indian supplier. The facility employs rigorous quality controls, striving to become one of the country's premier weapons manufacturing sites.





The AK-203 is a modernised upgrade of the historic Kalashnikov rifles, tailored with advanced ergonomics, improved accuracy, and adaptability for diverse operational environments, such as high-altitude warfare and counterterrorism.





This weapon will progressively replace the ageing Indian Small Arms System (INSAS) rifles across the armed forces, notably for troops stationed along the northern and western borders—including the Line of Control and the Line of Actual Control—where modernisation is most urgently needed.





IRRPL represents a model of Indo-Russian cooperation, holding a 50.5% Indian share (with Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited and Munitions India Limited as domestic stakeholders) and a 49.5% Russian stake (split between Rosoboronexport and Concern Kalashnikov).





The facility spans 8.5 acres and employs over 260 people, including dedicated Russian experts. Staffing is set to rise to 537, with 90% being local residents, fostering regional economic growth.





With 100% transfer of technology received from Russia, IRRPL aims to tap into export markets after fulfilling India's requirements. The company is already in discussion for its first export orders, further supporting the government's vision of making India a defence manufacturing and export hub by 2030.





IRRPL’s operations are guided by a core team of Indian Army veterans, led by CEO and Managing Director Major General S K Sharma. This ensures that operational requirements and frontline needs are deeply embedded into the manufacturing process, aligning production with the dynamic demands of modern Indian defence doctrine.





The early completion of the AK-203 project marks a significant leap in India's defence manufacturing sector, prioritising self-reliance and setting the stage for future arms exports—a testament to effective public-private, and multinational cooperation.





Based On A PTI Report







