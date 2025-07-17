



The centre has officially sanctioned a major ₹20,000 crore project for the development of indigenous Airborne Warning and Control Systems (AWACS), marking a significant advancement for the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian defence sector as a whole, reported Manu Pubby of Economic Times.





This initiative, referred to as the AWACS India program or Netra MK-2, is spearheaded by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with a consortium of Indian enterprises and Airbus.





Under this project, six Airbus A321 aircraft, previously acquired from Air India, will serve as the platforms for the new AWACS. These aircraft will undergo extensive structural modifications and integration of sophisticated systems, including the installation of a dorsal fin-mounted radar on top of the fuselage to provide all-around situational awareness.





The goal is to equip these platforms with state-of-the-art AESA (Active Electronically Scanned Array) radars and a fully indigenous mission control suite. The mission systems are being designed and manufactured in India, with Adani Defence & Aerospace leading the industry partnership.





Key features of the Netra MK-2 include:





360-degree radar coverage using both a main dorsal antenna and additional nose-mounted sensor arrays





Capabilities to track enemy aircraft, ground sensors, and other equipment at substantial distances





Advanced electronic intelligence (ELINT) and communication intelligence (COMINT) functions





Enhanced endurance and altitude, as well as multi-mission operator stations for real-time command and control





The project timeline is approximately three years, after which the IAF is expected to receive the first operational aircraft, projected around 2026-27. This would significantly bolster India’s surveillance and command capabilities—areas previously covered by a limited number of indigenous NETRA aircraft and the imported IL-76 ‘Phalcon’ systems, the latter of which have faced availability and technical issues.





The Netra MK-2, being based on the larger Airbus A321 platform, will offer substantially improved radar range, data fusion, and operational flexibility compared to existing systems.





This is the first time an Airbus platform will be adapted for such complex military use in India, traditionally a domain dominated by Boeing models. The successful completion and operationalisation of this AWACS program will not only enhance India’s national security but is also expected to provide valuable expertise for Indian companies in high-end aerospace system development, potentially opening up future opportunities for export.





The indigenous AWACS project embodies a major stride towards self-reliance in defence technology ("Atmanirbhar Bharat") by leveraging domestic innovation, industrial partnerships, and cutting-edge technology integration.





Based On ET News Report





