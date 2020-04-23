



BANGALORE: Reiterating that India is eyeing more than just landing a probe on Moon or sending astronauts only to low earth orbit (LEO), the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is looking at technologies for inflatable habitats, in-situ 3D manufacturing for space and among the 18 experiments from which it will choose to send as part of Gaganyaan. It is also looking for proposals in the field on human psychology for long-term missions.





“The human space programme requires innovations and creative technologies for space explorations which will lead to widening of scientific knowledge, economic growth, value addition to the quality of life of a common man and thus national development. There is a need to build capabilities to derive scientific benefits from the program,” ISRO said, as part of its announcement of opportunities (AO) that will let national institutes and labs to send experiment proposals.





The AO call by ISRO is looking at technologies that can establish long term research as well as plan for necessary facilities, human resource developments for optimal utilisations of experimental applications and technological developments for societal usage. All national research/academic institutions can send in the proposals to the space agency and the last date for submission is July 15.





Among other key areas in which ISRO is looking for experiments are space food and related technologies, debris management and mitigation, space bioengineering, bioastronautics and so on (see full list in below).



