KARWAR: Two doctors who were posted on duty at an Indian Navy hospital, Indian Navy Ship Hospital (INS Patanjali), have gone missing leaving the district administration red-faced. According to government sources, the duo was supposed to report earlier last week. As the district administration battles Covid-19 with paramedics and medical staff along with assistance from the Indian Navy, two doctors who were assigned to report to their superiors at INS Patanjali managed to give it a miss by not reporting for duty.





The doctors, whose names have not been disclosed, managed to slip away on the pretext of parking their cars, according to the district administration. The duo had attended four rounds of a coronavirus treatment programme. “Each training was for a duration of eight hours.





They had completed the training and were asked to report to the Navy hospital to care for Covid-19 patients. There are six staff nurses and two specialists and other health department staff who are already working there. These two doctors were supposed to go and assist them,” Mohammed Roshan, Uttara Kannada, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer told The New Indian Express, going on to add that the duo are residents of Karwar. “We have issued a show-cause notice to them.” he said. Meanwhile the condition of all Covid-19 patients, who were admitted at INS Patanjali is stable, according to health officials.







