



Pakistan’s former foreign minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has publicly stated that Islamabad is open to the extradition of terror suspects, including Hafiz Saeed (Lashkar-e-Taiba chief and 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind) and Masood Azhar (Jaish-e-Mohammad founder), to India as a goodwill gesture.





However, this willingness is explicitly contingent on India’s cooperation, particularly in providing evidence and witnesses required for ongoing cases in Pakistani courts.





Bilawal emphasised that any such extradition could be part of a “comprehensive dialogue” between India and Pakistan, with terrorism as a central topic. He asserted that Pakistan is not opposed to handing over such individuals if India fulfils certain legal requirements, notably the testimony of Indian witnesses in Pakistani courts and the presentation of evidence as per Pakistani legal standards.





He accused India of “refusing to comply with certain basic elements” necessary for convictions, placing the onus on New Delhi for the lack of progress.





Regarding the current status of the suspects:





Hafiz Saeed is claimed by Pakistan to be in custody, serving a 33-year sentence for terror financing. Bilawal rejected allegations that Saeed is free, calling such reports factually incorrect.





Masood Azhar’s whereabouts remain unclear, with Bilawal stating it is Pakistan’s belief that Azhar is in Afghanistan, not Pakistan. He added that Islamabad has been unable to locate or arrest him and would be willing to act if India provides evidence of his presence in Pakistan.





India, for its part, has rejected Bhutto’s assertions, pointing out that it has already provided extensive evidence—over 1,000 dossiers—regarding Pakistan-based terrorists’ involvement in attacks like 26/11. New Delhi accuses Pakistan of stalling and failing to act on this evidence, often citing procedural delays without substantive progress.





Both Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad are officially banned organisations in Pakistan, according to the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA). Despite this, Indian officials and media frequently report sightings of these individuals in Pakistan and question the sincerity of Islamabad’s offers.





Bilawal’s remarks come amid heightened tensions between the two countries, particularly following recent terror attacks and India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. His statements are seen by some analysts as an attempt to project a conciliatory stance and possibly reopen dialogue, though scepticism remains regarding the credibility and intent behind the offer.





Pakistan’s stated openness to extradite Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar is conditional on Indian legal cooperation, with the process complicated by disputes over evidence, witness testimony, and the actual whereabouts of the accused. India remains unconvinced, citing a history of unfulfilled promises and procedural stalling by Islamabad.





