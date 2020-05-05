



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be travelling in one of the most expensive jets of the world that are customised as per the requirement costing over $1.18 billion to ensure the security and protection of India’s ruling man.





According to a news report published by GQ India, these deluxe planes, Boeing 777, will replace the current B747 Air India fleet and will house all kinds of luxuries with unique state-of-the-art interiors and all safety and protection features.





The exclusive jets were roped in from the Boeing HQ in Florida and will start complete functionality from July, 2020, according to a senior official from the Indian Air Force, as quoted by News18.





According to the report, besides Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu will be the primary fliers on these state-of-the-art planes.





Apart from aesthetic interiors that exhibit the epitome of luxury and safety, the aircraft also has a unique anti-missile defence system comprising Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) and Self-Protection Suites (SPS), both developed by the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).





Missile warning sensors (WMS), control interface unit (CIU), a laser transmitter assembly and processors to detect, track, jam and counter incoming infrared missiles are some other features of the LAIRCM.





The Indian Air Force pilots are receiving training on the operation of these systems in the US as Air India will not be operating these jets, the report stated.





In addition, the wide-body plane also boasts a sumptuous conference room, VIP enclosures, on-board WiFi and a patient transport unit for medical emergencies.







