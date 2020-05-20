



NEW DELHI: With the government renewing its thrust on ‘Make in India’ amidst the ongoing fund crunch, the IAF is furiously re-prioritising its modernisation plans. Much more technology-intensive and imports-dependent than the Army & Navy, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria tells Rajat Pandit that IAF’s major focus is on ‘desi’ fighters and platforms like TEJAS rather than `Videshi’ ones for now. Excerpts:





Q: The government has capped expenditure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while the defence budget is also likely to be slashed. How is IAF tackling the situation?





A: The capping of government expenditure will affect us. But we are looking at ways to mitigate the impact by prioritising our critical requirements. We are putting measures in place to curtail our revenue budget by about 20-25%. On capital expenditure, we are looking at reorganising our plans based on actual budget availability.





Q: What is the delay in placing the Rs 37,000 crore order for 83 TEJAS Mark-1A fighters with HAL? In the long run, how many TEJAS Mark-1 and Mark-2 fighters, as also the proposed indigenous 5th-generation AMCA (advanced medium-combat aircraft), does IAF plan to induct?





A: We had earlier signed the deals for 40 TEJAS Mk-1 jets. The contract for 83 TEJAS Mark-1A, which is being scrutinised by the defence ministry, is likely to cleared in the near future. IAF is looking at inducting 83 TEJAS Mk-IA, around six squadrons (18 jets in each) of TEJAS Mk-II and six squadrons of AMCA.





The AMCA is a 5th generation-plus fighter, which would have a multitude of technologies borne out of the indigenous production of TEJAS Mk-II and other contracts under `Make in India’. We expect the AMCA development to take place in a time-frame of next 15 years.





Q: Is the proposed strategic partnership (SP) project to produce 114 fighters with foreign collaboration in India for around $20 billion on hold now?





A: Our current focus is on funding 83 TEJAS jets. The SP project for 114 multi-role fighter aircraft (MRFA) is an important component of the ‘Make in India’ program, with significant spin-offs towards establishing a robust aviation ecosystem. MRFA is to be seen under a separate category in terms of performance and technology. The associated transfer and absorption of technology as well as manufacturing in India will energise the indigenous industry. The project is under examination and details will be provided after finalisation and MoD approval.





Q: By when does IAF hope to reach its target of having 42/43 fighter squadrons instead of the just about 30 now?





A: IAF plans to increase its squadron strength in a pragmatic manner making full use of the ‘Make in India’ initiative. The squadron strength will improve based on availability of funding and ability of ‘Make in India’ to deliver.





Q: With a negative list to be prepared for import of weapon systems and platforms, what IAF projects are likely to be delayed or scrapped?





A: The current list is being updated. We will evaluate the indigenous options once the negative list is finalised. We have launched a detailed effort to shift to indigenisation and ‘Make in India’. For example, the trainer plan has been completely shifted to the HTT-40. Similarly, many initiatives have been taken towards development of some weapons.





Q: The arrival of the first four Rafales in India (of the 36 ordered from France for Rs 59,000 crore in 2016) has been delayed due to the pandemic?





A: The first four Rafales are expected to arrive in India by July-end now. The delivery of subsequent fighters will follow and current delays due to pandemic will be mitigated in future deliveries.





Q: How is IAF maintaining operational readiness during the pandemic?





A: Since the beginning of the lockdown, IAF has ensured full `air defence’ readiness and optimised training of combat crews to ensure currency and sustenance of combat capabilities.





Our transport aircraft and helicopters have been at the vanguard of the national effort towards maintaining the aerial bridge throughout the country to handle COVID-related tasks, including evacuation of citizens from abroad and supply of medical aid to friendly countries.







