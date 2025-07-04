



Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced his first official visit to Trinidad and Tobago on July 3, 2025, marking the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Caribbean nation since 1999.





Upon arrival at Piarco International Airport in Port of Spain, he was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour and a warm welcome by Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, who was accompanied by her entire cabinet comprising 38 ministers and four Members of Parliament.





The reception also featured special cultural performances, including traditional Bhojpuri Chautaal, reflecting the deep cultural ties between the two nations.





This visit, taking place from July 3 to 4, is at the invitation of Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar and aims to strengthen bilateral relations. PM Modi is scheduled to hold talks with President Christine Carla Kangaloo and Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar, focusing on cooperation in areas such as agriculture, information technology, health and pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, and digital finance. The visit builds on the foundation laid during Modi’s 2024 visit to Guyana for the Second India-CARICOM Summit.





The Indian diaspora in Trinidad and Tobago, which constitutes about half of the country's population and has been present for over 180 years, greeted PM Modi enthusiastically. The diaspora is noted for maintaining strong cultural connections with India and actively participating in preserving Indian heritage. Several cabinet ministers in the Trinidad and Tobago government are of Indian origin, reflecting the deep-rooted ties and mutual enthusiasm for enhanced collaboration.





In a significant diplomatic gesture, PM Modi is to be conferred the Order of Trinidad and Tobago, the nation’s highest civilian honour, acknowledging his contributions to strengthening bilateral ties and global diplomacy.





PM Modi's visit is expected to impart fresh momentum to India-Trinidad and Tobago relations, emphasizing shared cultural heritage and expanding cooperation across multiple sectors, thus reinforcing the longstanding partnership between the two countries.





Based On ANI Report







