Draft DPEPP Is Out! Will Make The Defence Sector More ‘Atmanirbhar’ In Production And Exports
The draft is keeping in mind the recent package announced by the government to make India more self-reliant in all sectors especially in the defence sector.
The new draft which is expected to help the defence and aerospace sectors towards ‘Atmanirbhar’ is more focused and structured and will also help in enhancing the exports in the defence sector.
What Are The Goals And Objectives of The Draft DPEPP?
Multiple Strategies In Focus Areas
The draft that has been uploaded on the Ministry of Defence website has outlined multiple strategies in focus areas which include: Indigenization & Support to MSMEs/Startups; Procurement Reforms; Optimize Resource Allocation; Innovation and R&D; DPSUs and OFB; Investment Promotion, FDI & Ease of Doing Business; Quality Assurance & Testing Infrastructure and finally Export Promotion.
