



India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully completed the development of the K-5 submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), marking a significant advancement in the country's nuclear deterrence capabilities.





The missile's completion was revealed during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Kerala Spacepark (KSPACE) in Thiruvananthapuram on June 25, 2025, where a former BrahMos Aerospace scientist confirmed that the K-5 has an operational range of 5,000 to 6,000 kilometres.





The K-5 represents the pinnacle of India's secretive "K" series of submarine-launched ballistic missiles, named in honour of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. This development builds upon the successes of its predecessors, including the K-15 (750 km range) and K-4 (3,500 km range), which have already been successfully tested and inducted into service.





Technical Specifications And Capabilities





The K-5 missile is a sophisticated three-stage, solid-fuelled system that demonstrates India's advanced missile technology. With a total weight of approximately 20 tonnes, the missile can deliver a nuclear payload of up to 2 tonnes over its maximum range. The system measures approximately 12 meters in length with a diameter of 2.45 meters, sharing design similarities with the Russian R-39 SLBM.





DRDO has demonstrated several key components of the K-5 missile system, including its canister, nose cap, torrential air bottle, and TOR gas generator casing. The missile employs cold-launch technology, using gas pressure to eject the missile from its canister before its rocket motors ignite. This innovative approach significantly reduces acoustic and thermal signatures, enhancing the stealth characteristics crucial for underwater operations.





The K-5 is reportedly equipped with countermeasures to avoid radar detection and incorporates Multiple Independently Targetable Reentry Vehicles (MIRVs), allowing it to engage multiple targets simultaneously or penetrate hardened defence systems. This capability makes it particularly effective against adversaries with advanced missile defence systems.





Strategic Integration With Submarine Fleet





The K-5 missile is designed for integration with India's advanced submarine platforms, particularly the larger S4 and S4* variants of the Arihant-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs). These submarines feature increased displacement of 7,000 tonnes and extended hull sections to accommodate eight missile launch tubes, compared to the four tubes on the original Arihant-class submarines.





India's current submarine fleet includes INS Arihant (commissioned in 2016) and INS Arighaat (commissioned in August 2024), both operational and conducting deep-sea patrols. The third submarine, INS Aridhaman (S4), is expected to be commissioned in 2025, followed by the fourth submarine, S4*, which was quietly launched in October 2024.





The submarine S4* represents a significant advancement, featuring approximately 75% indigenous content and carrying only K-4 ballistic missiles with a range of 3,500 kilometres. Future submarines in the series are expected to accommodate the longer-range K-5 missiles, significantly extending India's strategic reach.





Expanding K-Series Missile Program





The K-5 development is part of India's comprehensive K-series missile program, which includes missiles with varying ranges to provide flexible deterrence options. The series encompasses:





K-15 (Sagarika): 750-1,500 km range, operational

K-4: 3,500 km range, operational and recently tested from INS Arighaat

K-5: 5,000-6,000 km range, development completed

K-6: 8,000 km range with hypersonic capabilities (Mach 7.5), currently under development





The K-6 missile, being developed at DRDO's Advanced Naval Systems Laboratory in Hyderabad, represents the next generation of Indian SLBMs. This hypersonic missile will feature MIRV capability and is planned for deployment aboard the future S-5 class submarines, which will displace approximately 13,500 tonnes and carry twelve SLBMs.





Nuclear Triad And Strategic Doctrine





The K-5 missile significantly enhances India's nuclear triad, which comprises land-based missiles, air-delivered weapons, and submarine-launched ballistic missiles. The sea-based component of the triad is considered the most secure and survivable element, as SSBNs can remain submerged and undetected for extended periods.





India's nuclear doctrine emphasizes credible minimum deterrence with a strict no-first-use policy. The doctrine ensures that India maintains sufficient nuclear capabilities to deliver a massive retaliatory strike if attacked, making the survivable second-strike capability provided by SSBNs crucial for strategic stability.





The K-5's extended range allows Indian submarines to strike targets across all of China and significant portions of Asia and Europe while operating from secure waters near Indian territory. This capability is particularly important given India's strategic location and the need to maintain deterrence against nuclear-armed adversaries.





Infrastructure Development And Operational Readiness





India's submarine-launched ballistic missile program is supported by significant infrastructure investments, including the construction of INS Varsha, a dedicated nuclear submarine base. Located near Rambilli in Andhra Pradesh, approximately 50 kilometres from Visakhapatnam, this $3.7 billion facility features underground tunnels and pens that allow submarines to operate without detection.





INS Varsha is designed to accommodate up to 12 nuclear submarines and will be fully operational by 2026. The base's strategic location in the Bay of Bengal provides access to deep waters where submarines can dive and remain concealed, essential for maintaining a credible deterrent.





The broader submarine program operates under the ₹900 billion Advanced Technology Vessel (ATV) project, which involves collaboration among multiple national institutions including DRDO, the Indian Navy, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Power SED, and Walchandnagar Industries.





Future Developments And Strategic Outlook





The K-5 missile represents a crucial step in India's long-term strategic planning, but it is not the final objective. The ongoing development of the K-6 hypersonic missile, with its 8,000-kilometre range and Mach 7.5 speed, will provide even greater strategic reach. This system is designed for deployment on the future S-5 class submarines, which will significantly expand India's underwater nuclear capabilities.





India's nuclear submarine program continues to evolve, with plans for additional Arihant-class submarines and the development of nuclear-powered attack submarines (SSNs) to complement the ballistic missile submarines. The government has also approved the construction of six nuclear-powered attack submarines, with design work being conducted at a dedicated submarine design center in Gurgaon.





The integration of the K-5 missile system with India's expanding submarine fleet represents a fundamental shift in regional strategic balance. The capability to deliver nuclear weapons from concealed underwater platforms provides India with a credible second-strike capability that remains functional even under extreme strategic pressure.





Conclusion





The completion of India's K-5 submarine-launched ballistic missile development marks a significant milestone in the country's nuclear deterrence capabilities. With its 5,000-6,000 kilometre range, advanced stealth features, and MIRV capability, the K-5 provides India with a sophisticated underwater nuclear strike capability that enhances regional strategic stability.





The missile's integration with India's expanding fleet of nuclear-powered submarines, supported by advanced infrastructure like INS Varsha, creates a robust and survivable second-strike capability. This development, combined with ongoing work on the even more advanced K-6 hypersonic missile, positions India as a formidable nuclear power capable of maintaining credible deterrence against potential adversaries in an increasingly contested strategic environment.





The K-5 program demonstrates India's growing self-reliance in advanced defence technologies and its commitment to maintaining strategic autonomy in an evolving geopolitical landscape. As regional naval competition intensifies, particularly in the Indian Ocean Region, the K-5 missile system provides India with the technological edge necessary to protect its national interests and maintain strategic stability.





Agencies



