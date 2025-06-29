







At an international arms expo in Abu Dhabi, Dr. A Sivathanu Pillai, the founder and former CEO of BrahMos Aerospace, recounted a memorable exchange with a Pakistani army general who asked whether India would sell its prized BrahMos supersonic cruise missile to Pakistan. Pillai’s response was pointed: “For Pakistan, it would be even free of cost.” This remark, he later explained, referenced the recent deployment of BrahMos missiles against Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, underscoring that Pakistan had experienced the missile’s power not through purchase, but in combat.





The BrahMos missile, a product of Indo-Russian collaboration, was initially conceived as an anti-ship missile, with its name derived from the Brahmaputra and Moskva rivers. Its development was inspired by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam’s vision for India to lead in cruise missile technology. Pillai, after studying the effectiveness of cruise missiles during the Gulf War, advocated for India to pursue this capability.





Subsequent discussions with Russian counterparts led to the realisation that Russia possessed a supersonic cruise missile engine, which became the foundation for BrahMos. The design was expanded to include land, sea, air, and submarine launch capabilities, making BrahMos one of the most versatile and advanced missile systems globally.





On May 10, 2025, India launched several BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles at key Pakistani airbases in retaliation under Operation Sindoor. The strikes targeted bunkers, hangars, and runways, achieving accuracy levels reportedly close to one meter. Over 15 missiles were launched, crippling critical Pakistani infrastructure, including command centers and air defense systems. This marked the first large-scale combat use of BrahMos, demonstrating its ability to penetrate and overwhelm sophisticated, Chinese-supplied Pakistani air defences.





Pillai explained that BrahMos operates at Mach 2.8, making it extremely difficult to track and intercept. Its design incorporates a low radar cross-section and high stealth, rendering it elusive to even advanced air defense systems. During Operation Sindoor, these features proved decisive, as Pakistani and Chinese air defence systems failed to intercept the incoming missiles.





The BrahMos strikes were a turning point in the conflict, forcing Pakistan to agree to a ceasefire. The operation showcased India’s ability to conduct precise, deep strikes, undermining Pakistan’s strategic posture and sending a strong deterrence message. The combat-proven performance of BrahMos has further increased its export value, with several countries expressing interest in procuring the missile system.





Dr. Pillai’s exchange with the Pakistani general in Abu Dhabi has become emblematic of BrahMos’s role as both a technological achievement and a strategic deterrent. Rather than selling the missile to Pakistan, India demonstrated its capabilities directly on the battlefield, validating years of collaborative effort and innovation in missile technology.





