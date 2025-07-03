



Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth met today at the Pentagon with India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to discuss the close cooperation between the two countries, weapons sales and the upcoming signing of the framework for the new defence partnership.





"Almost right at the beginning of the administration, President Donald J Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi set a strong foundation for our relationship, which we're building on here today: productive, pragmatic and realistic," Hegseth said. "And our nations boast a rich and growing history of cooperation driven by a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific."





The secretary said both the U.S. and India are mutually aware of the security concerns in the region, and both nations have the ability to counter that threat together. He also touched on U.S. efforts to provide India with the tools needed to counter threats in the Indo-Pacific region.





"The United States is very pleased with the successful integration of many U.S. defence items into India's inventory," Hegseth said. "And building on this progress, we hope we can complete several major pending U.S. defence sales to India, expand our shared defence industrial cooperation and coproduction efforts, strengthen interoperability ... between our forces, and then formally sign a new 10-year Framework for the U.S.-India Major Defence Partnership ... which we hope to do very soon."





During a meeting in February between Trump and Modi, the two leaders announced plans to pursue new procurements and coproduction arrangements for Javelin antitank guided missiles and Stryker armored vehicles. Also discussed was procurement for six additional P-8I maritime patrol aircraft.





India has already integrated various weapons systems into its own military, such as the C‑130J Super Hercules, C‑17 Globemaster III and P‑8I Poseidon aircraft, as well as the CH‑47F Chinook, MH‑60R Sea Hawk and AH‑64E Apache. It also utilises the Harpoon anti-ship missiles, M777 howitzers and MQ‑9B Sky Guardians.





Also in February, the president and prime minister pledged to increase military cooperation with enhanced training, exercises and operations.





Hegseth and Jaishankar discussed participation in the next India-U.S. Defence Acceleration Ecosystem Summit, where the two nations will continue to build on U.S.-India defence industrial cooperation and produce new innovations in technology and manufacturing.





"We're eager to work alongside you to realise our shared goals," Hegseth said. "They're deep and ongoing."





Jaishankar said India's relationship with the U.S. is already strong, but more can be done.





"We believe that our defence partnership is today truly one of the most consequential pillars of the relationship. It's not built merely on shared interests, but we believe really deepening convergence and of capabilities, of responsibilities," Jaishankar said. "And what we do in the Indo-Pacific, we believe, is absolutely crucial to its strategic stability."





US Department of Defense







