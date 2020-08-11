



New Delhi: A day after Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced a ban on import of 101 military items in a bid to boost local weapons production under ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Monday issued a clarification on why certain items were included on the ban list despite already being produced in India.





The ministry said that many similar items were available in the international market with different nomenclature. Hence, it said, the already ‘Made in India’ items were included to ensure that the forces didn’t purchase similar systems ex-import.





In a statement today, the MoD said, “Consequent to release of negative list of items for import by Ministry on 9th August, certain queries received with respect to inclusion of some items like light combat aircraft TEJAS Mark-1A, Pinaka rocket system and Akash missile system, manufactured in India”.





The ministry then highlighted that such systems are developed with qualitative requirements framed by the defence forces, adding that these were also available in the international market.





“Nomenclature of such weapon systems have been included in the negative list of imports to ensure that the Defence Services do not go in for procurement of similar systems ex-import”, the statement noted further.





“Therefore it’s clarified that reason for specifying systems presently made in India with part-import content is to ban procurement of such equipment or items which carry similar qualitative requirements but are often contracted under differing nomenclatures”, the statement concluded.





The list of 101 embargoed items comprises some high technology weapon systems like artillery guns, assault rifles, corvettes, sonar systems, transport aircraft, light combat helicopters (LCHs), radars etc.







