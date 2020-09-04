Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Terrorists In J&K's Baramulla
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Yedipora in Pattan area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir following specific information about the presence of terrorists, a police officer said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated.
#Encounter has started at #Yedipora #Pattan area of #Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 4, 2020
The exchange of firing is going on, the officer said, adding additional forces have been rushed to the area and further details were awaited.
Source>>
Source>>
No comments:
Post a Comment