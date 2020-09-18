



The security forces have prevented a major terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. According to sources, terrorists had planned a major terror attack on the lines of the Pulwama attack of February 2019, in which 40 CRPF personnel were martyred.





In a joint search operation launched today in the Karewa area of Gadikal, a hole which was covered by a plastic tank was spotted. On detailed search, a total of 52 Kilograms of explosive has been recovered from that hole. There were 416 pockets of explosives with each packets containing 125 gram of material. Subsequently on further search in another such plastic tank 50 detonators were recovered.





Noticeably, the location in Karewa, where these explosives were found, is very close to national highway and 9 kilometre south-east of Lethapora where Pulwama attack was carried out by the terrorists.







