The entire world witnessed the Indian Air Force's strength on Indian Air Force Day on 8 October. Meanwhile, Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria expressed confidence in the indigenous combat system. He also said that 83 aircraft of TEJAS Mark-1A would join the Air Force in the next five years. The Air Force chief said that the indigenously developed fifth-generation aircraft would be the main force of the Indian Air Force in the coming decade. The induction of indigenous fighter aircraft into the Air Force for the next decade will also increase 'self-reliance.' The Air Force plans to have 38 squadrons of fighter jets by 2030.





Work On Indigenous Warfare System On Advanced And 6G Technologies



Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said in a special conversation about the preparations for a future war that the Indian Air Force is developing an indigenous combat system, including hypersonic weapons 'Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Wingman Concept, alternatively manned platforms, drones, and 6G technologies. He said that by incorporating indigenous fighter aircraft into the Air Force by the second half of the coming decade, 'self-reliance' would also increase. We are committed to the indigenous development of the fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), the mainstay of the Indian Air Force fighter fleet.





Confidence Expressed On Fighter Aircraft Under 'Self-Reliant India'



Bhadauria revealed that the government is expected to get approval for a deal of 114 multi-role fighter aircraft soon to meet the shortage of fighter jets until joining the fleet of fifth-generation fighter planes (AMCA), after which the formal procurement process will begin. This will also give the squadron of fighter jets a facelift in the coming decade. Asked if Rafael had an idea to build two more squadrons, he called it 'very quickly.' He said that the Indian Air Force had placed its trust in the fighter aircraft Tejas under 'Self-reliant India' in the future. He also said that drones are good for initial conflict but become susceptible during the full war.





Focus On Filling Squadron Shortage





The Air Force needs at least 42 fighter squadrons for simultaneous 'two-front war' from China and Pakistan, but currently, the Air Force has only 30 squadrons operational. He said that the Air Force is working on a plan to increase the squadron of fighter jets to 38 in the next decade. This shortage of squadrons will be bridged by finalizing the deal for 114 fighter aircraft under the 'Make in India', which was included in the recently released Defence Acquisition Process (DAP) 2020. Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria has indicated that the Air Force is expected to get government approval for 114 fighter jets soon. The formal procurement process will begin.





Plans To Build 38 Squadrons by 2030





The IAF chief told about 38 squadrons of fighter jets to be built by 2030, including Mirage 2000-I3, MiG-29 UPG 4, Sukhoi-30 MKI 12, TEJAS Mk-1 and 1A 6, TEJAS Mk-2, 6 of Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA), 2 of French Rafale, and three squadrons of Jaguar DARIN-III. Air Force Chief Bhadauria has acknowledged that no matter how fast we move, the Indian Air Force will not reach its authorized 42 Squadron in the coming decade, but becoming a 36-38 Squadron will be achieved. He also said that despite lack of fighter squadrons, the Air Force is ready for the 'Two-Front War.'





They Will Be Monitored In The Coming Year



Bhadauria said that the squadron is looking full forcefully on receiving the remaining Rafale and light combat aircraft TEJAS Mark-1 from France in the next three years. Along with this, apart from the current fleet, Sukhoi-30MKI and MiG-29 aircraft from Russia will also meet the squadron shortage. The Mirage-2000, the old MiG-29, and the Jaguar fleet are also to be upgraded operationally during the same period. This will also increase the capacity of the Air Force. In the next five years, we will add 83 aircraft of TEJAS Mark-1A to our fleet. We are supportive of DRDO and HAL's efforts in indigenous production, and you will soon see the Basic Trainer Aircraft (HTT-40) and Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) being signed.







