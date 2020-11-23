



Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chairman G Sateesh Reddy inaugurated air launch test facility at Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) in Vizag on Saturday.





"The air launch test facility will enable faster execution of various defence projects of NSTL and will also be made available for the use of industry," said a Ministry of Defence official.





NSTL is a premier laboratory working towards excellence in design, development and testing of surface and sub-surface vehicles and weapon control systems.





It is also engaged in conforming surface and submerged platforms to state-of-the-art technology, including rendering expert services in all grey areas associated with science and technology.





Earlier, Reddy, who is also the secretary of the department of defence R&D had flagged off the first Varunastra, a heavy weight torpedo being delivered to Indian Navy at a ceremony at Bharat Dynamics Limited's (BDL) unit in the city.





Reddy also checked out some projects being developed at BDL and interacted with the officials.





