



Bangalore: While the success of India’s recent flight-test of the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV) using the indigenously developed scramjet propulsion system is being hailed as a major technological breakthrough, scientists who are a part of the mission say that there are several challenging milestones that will be achieved in the days ahead.





In this final part of the series ‘HSTDV Story’, we look at some of the coming stages for this mission, the future of hypersonic research and the roles of academic institutions in providing support for the mission so far.





Missile scientists say that the immediate stage will be to launch HSTDV without upper stage fairings, exposing the cruise vehicle (CV) to the atmosphere.





DRDO scientists are now working on a new rocket motor that will reduce aerodynamic forces and lower kinetic heating. This will enable the CV to withstand the thermal and structural loads during launch.





“We are aiming to achieve this, and it will be another milestone for DRDO and the nation,” said a scientist who is in the HSTDV mission. As things stand now, India is poised to test an indigenously developed hypersonic missile by the end of 2024.



