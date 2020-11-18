



Engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said it had delivered ahead of schedule a key component of the Gaganyaan, the launch vehicle for India's planned human flight programme, despite all COVID-19 restrictions.





Larsen & Toubro has delivered the first hardware, a booster segment, for the Gaganyaan Launch Vehicle to ISRO ahead of schedule in a virtual flag-off ceremony presided over by K Sivan, Chairman, ISRO.





Notwithstanding the limitations imposed by Covid-19, the middle segment of the world’s third-largest solid propellant rocket booster — ‘S-200’ — has been delivered ahead of schedule with zero-defects. The segment was produced at L&T’s Powai Aerospace Manufacturing Facility meeting the enhanced quality and timeline requirements for India’s maiden manned mission.





L&T has been involved in the production of a range of hardware for every mission of ISRO, including the acclaimed Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan missions.





Terming this maiden delivery as a magnificent Diwali gift to the nation, Sivan complimented the ISRO and L&T teams and said: “Both the teams have relentlessly worked on realising the flight hardware ahead of schedule while maintaining the highest quality standards required for a Human Space Flight Mission.”







