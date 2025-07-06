



India is actively seeking to expedite the delivery of the remaining S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile squadrons from Russia, a priority highlighted during Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s recent meeting with Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ Meeting in Qingdao.





This engagement was described by Indian officials as one of the most significant bilateral meetings in the current strategic context, especially following the successful deployment of Russian military systems during Operation Sindoor, where S-400 systems played a critical role in countering Pakistani aerial threats.





Under the original $5.43 billion contract signed in 2018, India was to receive five S-400 squadrons by the end of 2023. However, only three squadrons have been delivered and deployed—covering both the northwest and east to address threats from Pakistan and China.





The remaining two squadrons have faced substantial delays, primarily due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has disrupted Russian defence exports globally. Russia has now assured India that the fourth squadron will be delivered in 2026 and the fifth by 2027, effectively postponing completion by about three years from the initial schedule.





During the Qingdao meeting, Rajnath Singh pressed for an accelerated timeline for these deliveries, emphasizing the urgent need to modernize India’s air defence in light of recent regional hostilities. The Indian statement also noted the importance of upgrading the Indian Air Force’s Su-30MKI fighter jets and expediting the procurement of other critical military hardware from Russia. These upgrades are seen as vital for maintaining air superiority and adapting to evolving security challenges.





The talks also covered broader defense cooperation, including joint production opportunities and enhancing India’s domestic defense manufacturing capabilities. Both ministers reaffirmed the strength of the Indo-Russian strategic partnership, even as India’s procurement diversification—such as recent Rafale jet purchases from France—reflects a pragmatic response to delays and evolving geopolitical realities.





Operation Sindoor’s success, attributed in part to the S-400’s performance, has reinforced India’s resolve to ensure the timely completion of the S-400 program. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public acknowledgment of the S-400’s role and his visit to the Adampur airbase, where an S-400 system is deployed, further underscored its operational significance.





India is pressing Russia to fast-track the remaining S-400 deliveries, with Moscow now committing to a revised timeline extending to 2027. The issue remains central to India-Russia defence relations, which continue to be tested by external geopolitical pressures and shifting procurement strategies.





Russian Media







