In a major boost to India's Defence Industry, nine countries from Southeast
Asia and Africa expressed interest in the acquisition of Defence Research and
Development Organisation (DRDO) developed Akash Air Defence Missile, as per
government sources.
This comes hours after the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the export of
indigenously-developed Akash missile, setting up a panel to ensure faster
approvals for acquisition proposals by various countries. The Centre has been
working towards achieving a target of USD 5 billion in defence exports through
exporting domestically-designed high-value defence platforms.
While tweeting on the development, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
revealed that the export version of Akash will be different from the System
currently deployed with the Indian Armed Forces. He also called Akash 'an
important missile' since it is 96 per cent indigenously made. "So far, Indian
defence exports included parts/components etc. The export of big platforms was
minimal. This decision by the Cabinet would help the country to improve its
defence products and make them globally competitive," he stated.
Under the #AtmaNirbharBharat, India is growing in its capabilities of
manufacturing wide variety of Defence platforms & missiles. Akash is
country’s important missile with over 96 percent indigenisation. Akash is a
Surface to Air Missile with a range of 25 Km.
The export version of Akash will be different from System currently deployed
with Indian Armed Forces.
Centre Boosts Domestic Defence Industry
Earlier this month, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Rajnath
Singh had approved proposals worth Rs 27,000 cr centred at procuring defence
equipment from Indian manufacturers. Out of the seven proposals worth Rs
28,000 cr, six proposals valued at Rs 27,000 cr were granted to the Indian
industry in a boost to both the 'Make In India' and the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'
initiative.
Back in October, the Defence Minister had approved the new DRDO Procurement
Manual-2020 to facilitate the indigenous Defence Industry. In August, Rajnath
Singh in a massive statement had announced that the Ministry of Defence would
embargo imports of 101 items to boost indigenous defence production.
After a successful year for the DRDO, Chief G Satheesh Reddy in October had
revealed that India had actually gained complete self-reliance in the area of
missiles. "We are now able to develop any type of missile system what armed
forces want," he said.
