



The United States has made an important delivery of GE F404 engines to India for the TEJAS MK-1A Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) program, marking a notable advance in India's domestic fighter production.





As of July 2025, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has received the second GE-404 engine, with a plan to receive a total of 12 engines by early 2026.





This acceleration follows delays caused primarily by supply chain disruptions, including issues with a key South Korean component supplier, which postponed initial schedules by nearly two years.





The current schedule, according to Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar, commits General Electric (GE) to ramp up engine deliveries to two per month until March 2026. This delivery timeline forms part of a $716 million contract signed in 2021 for the supply of 99 F404-IN20 afterburning turbofan engines destined for the TEJAS MK-1A fleet.





The engines are crucial for HAL to meet its production targets, with the first new aircraft expected to be rolled out within months of receiving the engines.





The TEJAS MK-1A variant is a substantial upgrade over earlier models, equipped with advanced avionics—including an advanced mission computer, a high-performance digital flight control computer, smart multi-function displays, an AESA radar, and an electronic warfare suite.





These advancements are intended to bolster the Indian Air Force's capabilities, as it faces the urgent need to replace its ageing MiG-21 fleet.





The Indian Air Force (IAF) has already ordered 83 TEJAS MK-1A jets, with a proposal for an additional 97 aircraft currently under advanced consideration following defence ministry approvals.





HAL aims to scale up production to 30 aircraft per year by 2026–27, supported by stabilized engine deliveries and expanded participation from public and private sector partners. The ultimate goal is to induct up to 352 TEJAS aircraft, covering both MK-1A and forthcoming MK-2 variants.





This renewed pace in engine supply not only addresses long-standing delays but also reflects a broader strategic deepening of Indo-US defence cooperation.





The ongoing partnership extends beyond mere supplies, with discussions underway to transfer technology and localise production of future, more powerful engine types for advanced Indian fighter programs.





The continuous and reliable delivery of GE F404 engines until March 2026 is therefore vital for both current Tejas production and the trajectory of India's indigenous aerospace capabilities.





