



India's defence modernisation program has reached a critical juncture with the resumption of engine supplies for the indigenous TEJAS MK-1A fighter jets, concurrent with accelerated procurement of advanced weaponry including Javelin missiles and ongoing trials of the Stryker combat vehicle, signalling a comprehensive effort to strengthen military capabilities amid evolving security challenges.





Engine Supply Crisis Resolved: TEJAS Program Back On Track





The supply of GE F404-IN20 engines for India's TEJAS MK-1A fighter jets has finally resumed after a prolonged two-year delay, with General Electric committing to deliver two engines per month until March 2026. This represents a significant breakthrough for India's flagship indigenous fighter program, which had been severely hampered by supply chain disruptions.





The engine delivery crisis stemmed from multiple factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on global supply chains and the failure of a South Korean component supplier. General Electric had shut down the F404-IN20 production line in 2016 after delivering 65 engines for the earlier TEJAS MK-1 program, making the restart particularly challenging.





The company faced the complex task of re-engaging its global supply chain after a five-year dormancy period, utilising its proprietary lean operating model called "Flight Deck" to identify bottlenecks and improve manufacturing processes.





The first engine was delivered in April 2025, with another expected by the end of July 2025. This resumption enables Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to proceed with its target of delivering 12 TEJAS MK-1A jets in 2025. The Indian Air Force plans to induct a total of 352 TEJAS aircraft, combining both MK-1A and MK-2 variants, with full-scale production projected to reach 30 aircraft per year by 2026-27.





HAL has been proactive in preparing for the engine deliveries, constructing six airframes and establishing production capacity at both its Bengaluru and Nashik facilities. The Nashik facility, HAL's third TEJAS production line, is expected to roll out its first TEJAS MK-1A by the end of July 2025 and will initially produce 3-4 jets in its first year, with a long-term capacity of eight jets annually. The company has also indicated that penalties may be imposed on GE for not meeting the original timeline, reflecting the serious impact of the delays on India's defence capabilities.





Strategic Missile Procurement: Javelin Anti-Tank Systems





India is pursuing a dual-track approach to acquire the renowned Javelin anti-tank guided missiles from the United States, combining emergency procurement with long-term domestic production plans. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh confirmed that negotiations are underway for both immediate purchases and a larger deal that would include co-production arrangements.





The Javelin system, developed jointly by Raytheon and Lockheed Martin, represents a significant capability enhancement for India's ground forces. This third-generation, fire-and-forget missile system offers a range of 2.5-4 kilometres and features a top-attack profile with infrared guidance, making it highly effective against modern armoured vehicles. The system has proven its combat effectiveness in conflicts including Iraq, Afghanistan, and Ukraine, where it earned recognition for its role in neutralising Russian armour.





India's interest in the Javelin stems from urgent operational requirements, particularly in high-altitude regions like Ladakh where tensions with China have persisted since the 2020 Galwan clash. According to defence sources, India's infantry has authorisation for between 3,000 and 5,000 ATGM launchers and more than 200,000 missiles, but nearly all current systems are second-generation and outdated. A previous shortfall of 68,000 missiles and 850 launchers has grown further as existing stock reaches the end of its service life.





The procurement strategy involves emergency purchases to address immediate operational gaps, while long-term negotiations focus on co-production with an Indian partner, potentially Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL). A Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Javelin Joint Venture and BDL in February 2025 is evaluating local manufacturing options to support India's "Make in India" initiative. However, concerns persist about the system's high cost—approximately $178,000 per missile and launcher—and the extent of technology transfer that would be provided.





Stryker Vehicle Trials: Amphibious Requirements Drive Customisation





The US Stryker armoured fighting vehicle has undergone extensive trials in India, but the tested model did not meet the Indian Army's specific requirements, particularly regarding amphibious capabilities. Defence Secretary Singh indicated that the Indian Army is seeking an amphibious version of the system, which the United States will showcase in a future joint exercise.





The Stryker trials, conducted in Ladakh's challenging high-altitude environment, revealed significant operational limitations. The vehicle, powered by a 300-horsepower Caterpillar C7 engine, struggled with manoeuvrability in the oxygen-deprived conditions at altitudes ranging from 13,000 to 18,000 feet. Sources familiar with the trials reported that the vehicle experienced difficulties ascending even small inclines and suffered from frequent engine overheating due to reduced oxygen levels.





General Dynamics has responded to these challenges by proposing an upgrade to a 600-horsepower engine, with initial tests planned in the United States followed by further trials in India. However, the lack of amphibious capability remains a significant concern, as this feature is crucial for India's diverse operational requirements. The Indian Army aims to procure approximately 530 infantry combat vehicles to replace its ageing BMP-2 fleet under the Future Infantry Combat Vehicle (FICV) program.





Despite these challenges, the United States approved proposals in January 2025 enabling India to become the first foreign producer of the Stryker armoured fighting vehicle. This initiative is part of broader defence collaboration under the Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) framework, which aims to strengthen joint development and diversify supply chains. The proposed phased rollout includes initial off-the-shelf acquisitions via the US Foreign Military Sales framework, followed by co-production in India and eventual co-development of variants.





Broader Defence Modernisation Context





These procurement initiatives occur against the backdrop of India's pressing defence modernization needs. The Indian Air Force currently operates around 31 fighter squadrons against a sanctioned strength of 42 squadrons, representing a shortfall of nearly 200 aircraft. This gap is expected to widen as ageing aircraft like the MiG-21s, MiG-27s, Jaguars, and early Mirage 2000s are retired, requiring the acquisition of approximately 450 new jets over the next 15 years.





The government has also implemented emergency procurement mechanisms to address immediate operational needs. Recent emergency procurements totalling ₹1,981 crore have been approved for 13 types of weapons and equipment, including integrated drone detection systems, air defence systems, and loitering munitions. These acquisitions reflect the Defence Ministry's commitment to equipping forces with modern, mission-critical systems to meet emerging security challenges.





The Future Infantry Combat Vehicle (FICV) program represents another critical modernisation effort, with development trials scheduled for September or October 2025. Two prototypes developed by Tata and Bharat Forge are nearing completion, promising enhanced firepower, mobility, and protection to address the limitations of the BMP-2 vehicles that have been in service since the 1980s. The program aims to replace over 2,000 Soviet-era BMP-II Infantry Fighting Vehicles with cutting-edge, domestically manufactured combat vehicles.





The emphasis on co-production and technology transfer arrangements, particularly with the United States, aligns with India's broader defence industrial strategy. These partnerships not only address immediate operational needs but also contribute to long-term self-reliance goals under the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative. The successful implementation of these programs will be crucial for maintaining India's strategic autonomy while managing evolving security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.





The timeline for these initiatives suggests a coordinated effort to accelerate defence modernisation, with the TEJAS program expected to reach full production capacity by 2026-27, Javelin procurement discussions advancing rapidly, and FICV trials commencing later this year. This synchronised approach reflects the urgency of India's defence requirements and the government's commitment to strengthening military capabilities through both indigenous development and strategic partnerships.





Based On ET News Report







