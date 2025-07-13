

The TEJAS fighter jet program stands at a critical juncture in India's defence history, embodying both the promise and challenges of the nation's Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative. As regional adversaries advance their stealth capabilities and India faces an acute fighter squadron shortage, the question of whether the TEJAS can effectively counter emerging threats becomes increasingly urgent.

The Current State of The TEJAS Program: MK-1A Delays And Production Challenges

The TEJAS MK-1A program has faced significant delays, with the first production aircraft originally scheduled for delivery in February 2024 but repeatedly postponed. As of March 2025, the first F404-IN20 engines were finally delivered by General Electric after a two-year delay, with HAL producing three aircraft using reserve engines.





The Indian Air Force Chief has expressed frustration, stating that despite the aircraft being conceptualised in 1984 and having its first flight in 2001, "even today, in 2025, I don't have the first 40 aircraft".





HAL is now targeting delivery of the first 11 TEJAS MK-1A aircraft by the end of 2025, with plans to deliver all 83 aircraft under the current order by 2031-32. The government has placed an additional order for 97 more MK-1A fighters worth ₹67,000 crore, bringing the total to 180 aircraft.





MK-2 Development Timeline





The TEJAS MK-2, also known as the Medium Weight Fighter (MWF), represents a significant upgrade with a larger airframe, more powerful GE F414-INS6 engine, and enhanced capabilities. The first prototype rollout is expected by late 2025 or early 2026, with the first flight targeted for the first quarter of 2026. Series production is planned to commence by 2029, with deliveries to the Indian Air Force expected from 2032 onwards.





China's Stealth Capabilities





China has emerged as a formidable threat with its J-20 stealth fighter, which entered service in 2017 and now operates over 200 units equipped with PL-15 missiles (200-300 km range). More concerning is China's development of sixth-generation aircraft, including the J-36 prototype that made its maiden flight in December 2024. The J-36 features a tailless tri-jet design with advanced stealth capabilities, indicating China's rapid advancement in next-generation fighter technology.





Pakistan's Stealth Ambitions





Pakistan has been negotiating with China for the acquisition of 40 J-35 stealth fighters, though recent reports suggest the deal has encountered obstacles due to Chinese monitoring demands similar to those imposed by the US on F-16 deliveries. Despite Pakistan's Defence Minister denying imminent procurement, the potential acquisition remains a significant concern for India's air superiority.





Operation Sindoor: Lessons Learned





The May 2025 Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, provided valuable insights into regional air power dynamics. The operation demonstrated India's precision strike capabilities but also exposed the depth of the China-Pakistan nexus, with China reportedly providing real-time intelligence to Pakistan during the conflict. The operation highlighted the need for advanced air defence systems and stealth capabilities to counter coordinated threats.





India's Fighter Squadron Crisis





The Indian Air Force currently operates only 31 squadrons against a sanctioned strength of 42 squadrons, with this number expected to decrease further as ageing aircraft are retired. Over the next 15 years, approximately 450 new aircraft will be needed to replace retiring platforms and fill existing gaps. This shortage becomes more critical when considering that China operates over 200 J-20 stealth fighters while India lacks any operational stealth aircraft.





The AMCA: India's Stealth Future





The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) represents India's long-term answer to regional stealth threats. The program received Cabinet Committee on Security approval in March 2024 with a budget of ₹15,000 crore. The prototype rollout is expected by 2028-29, with the first flight in 2029 and series production beginning by 2035. However, this timeline means India will remain without stealth capabilities for at least another decade.





Can TEJAS Counter The Stealth Threat?





The TEJAS program, while representing significant indigenous achievement, faces limitations in countering advanced stealth threats:





Capabilities And Limitations: The TEJAS MK-1A is a 4.5-generation aircraft with AESA radar and modern avionics, but lacks stealth characteristics





The MK-2 will be a 4++ generation fighter with enhanced capabilities but still without stealth features





Against stealth aircraft like the J-20 or potential J-35, the TEJAS would face significant disadvantages in beyond-visual-range combat





Interim Solutions





The Indian Air Force has recommended procurement of at least 60 fifth-generation fighters (three squadrons) to bridge the gap until the AMCA becomes operational. Both the US F-35 and Russian Su-57 are under consideration, though the Ministry of Defence has yet to make a decision.





The TEJAS program serves as a crucial stepping stone toward more advanced platforms like the AMCA, but it cannot single-handedly counter the stealth threat. Its primary value lies in:





Building indigenous aerospace capabilities Providing a cost-effective solution for air policing and conventional threats Serving as a foundation for future advanced aircraft development





The Path Forward





The TEJAS program embodies both the promise and challenges of India's defence self-reliance journey. While it represents significant indigenous achievement, the aircraft alone cannot counter the emerging stealth threat from China and Pakistan. The program's value lies in its role as a capability builder and stepping stone toward more advanced platforms.





India faces a critical decision: balancing idealistic self-reliance goals with pragmatic security needs. The immediate threat from stealth aircraft may require interim solutions through foreign procurement, while long-term security depends on successfully developing indigenous capabilities through programs like the AMCA.





The debate over the TEJAS program and its limitations does not contradict Atmanirbhar Bharat principles; rather, it represents the necessary honest assessment required to make informed strategic decisions. As India navigates this complex landscape, the success of the TEJAS program will ultimately be measured not just by its individual capabilities, but by its contribution to building a robust indigenous defence ecosystem capable of meeting future challenges.





The Timeline Pressures Are Real: with China advancing sixth-generation aircraft and Pakistan potentially acquiring stealth fighters, India cannot afford delays in either indigenous development or interim capability acquisition. The TEJAS program's success will depend on its ability to evolve rapidly while serving as a foundation for India's broader aerospace ambitions.





