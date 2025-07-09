



India is actively evaluating a comprehensive Russian proposal to supply and co-produce the Sukhoi Su-57E fifth-generation stealth fighter jet ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s anticipated visit later this year.





The discussions represent a strategic effort by New Delhi to address the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) urgent need for advanced combat aircraft amid a dwindling fleet and delays in the indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program, which is still about a decade away from operational readiness.





The Russian proposal, led by state-run ROSTEC and Sukhoi, includes several significant components:





Immediate delivery of 20–30 Su-57E jets to quickly replenish IAF squadrons, which have dropped to 31 against a sanctioned strength of 42.





Full technology transfer and co-production of the Su-57E at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL) Nashik facility, leveraging India’s established industrial base from previous Su-30MKI assembly.





Access to the Su-57E’s source code, enabling India to integrate indigenous avionics, radar systems, and weaponry, such as the Astra BVR missile and Virupaksha AESA radar, aligning closely with the government’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives.





A bundled offer including the Su-35M, a 4.5-generation fighter, as a stopgap solution to address immediate operational needs while Su-57E production scales up. Up to 40 Su-35M jets could be delivered within three years, offering compatibility with existing IAF platforms and advanced missile systems.





Russian officials have emphasised their willingness to customise the Su-57E for Indian requirements and support local industry development. The proposal is being described as “lucrative,” with the potential to deliver 60–70 locally produced Su-57Es by the early 2030s, transforming India’s aerospace capabilities and supporting future indigenous programs through technology transfer in engines, stealth systems, and avionics.





The timing of the offer is notable, coming as India faces increasing regional security challenges, including China’s rapid airpower expansion and reports that Pakistan may soon induct Chinese fifth-generation fighters. The Russian package is seen as a means to quickly bolster India’s air superiority while providing a technological bridge to the AMCA.





Indian officials have confirmed that talks are ongoing but remain at a preliminary stage, with no final decision taken. The Defence Ministry is expected to issue a request for proposal for the AMCA program soon, while also considering foreign offers from both Russia and the US, including the American F-35, though the latter is seen as a more expensive and less locally integrated option.





If finalised, the Russian deal would mark a significant deepening of Indo-Russian defence cooperation, potentially unlocking new avenues for joint production, technology sharing, and even third-party exports from India.





The proposal’s fate may hinge on the outcomes of high-level meetings during President Putin’s visit and India’s broader strategic calculations regarding defence self-reliance and regional deterrence.





