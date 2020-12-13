



NEW DELHI: The Army will streamline procurement process by creating a position which will look after both revenue and capital expenses, closing a gap felt when weapons and subsequent ammunition and spares were purchased. The new position of Deputy Chief Capability Development and Sustenance (CD&S) is expected to cut down procurement timelines and reduce bureaucratic layers that delay key procurements.





Mooted almost three years ago, the new post will see 4 Corps Commander Lt Gen Shantanu Dayal as the first full Deputy Chief (CD&S) when he takes charge next month. “Under the plan, both revenue and capital procurement will come under one vertical. This will result in better synergy, better inter se prioritisation of capability development and streamlining of revenue procurement like ammunition and spares,” a source told ET.





The Army Design Bureau which is in charge of industry interaction and development of futuristic systems will report to the new deputy chief, as will a renamed Master General of Ordnance who will be called Director General Sustenance. The DG Weapons and Equipment will also report to the deputy chief and will be renamed DG Capability Development.





The Army will change the way it draws up technical specifications of desired weapon systems. Till now, General Staff Qualitative Requirements — drawn by a central body — have come in the way of concluding vital procurements as they have sometimes been unrealistic. Sources said that GSQRs will now be drawn up by line directorates — like infantry, artillery and armoured — who will also report to the new deputy chief. The Acceptance of Necessity and categorisation vertical, which starts any capital procurement in the Army, will be under the new position.





The key change by creating a single vertical is expected to address recurring problems like shortage of ammunition and spares. “There have been cases where weapons have come on time but ammunition was delayed as it was under a different department. Now there will be a single point for both,” the source said.







