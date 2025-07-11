



India stands at a critical juncture in its defence modernisation journey as the nation prepares to select a global partner for developing engines for its Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), the country's ambitious fifth-generation stealth fighter program.





The competition has intensified between France's Safran and Britain's Rolls-Royce, with both aerospace giants offering unprecedented technology transfer packages that could transform India's indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities.





The AMCA program represents India's most significant leap toward achieving self-reliance in advanced military aviation technology. This 25-tonne, twin-engine stealth fighter is designed to perform multiple missions including air supremacy, ground-strike, and electronic warfare operations, positioning it as a cornerstone of India's future air power. The aircraft is intended to replace ageing fleet components while complementing existing platforms like the Rafale and future Tejas variants.





Both contenders have presented compelling proposals that go far beyond traditional defence partnerships. Safran and Rolls-Royce have committed to providing complete Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) and full Transfer of Technology (ToT), allowing India to manufacture, modify, and even export these engines independently. This unprecedented level of technology sharing addresses India's longstanding strategic objective of achieving Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) in critical defence technologies.





The scope of these offers includes the establishment of a Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) laboratory and comprehensive capability development programs. Under these arrangements, India would gain not just the ability to produce engines but also the fundamental knowledge and expertise to innovate and enhance engine technology for future aircraft programs. This approach ensures that India acquires both the "know-how" and "know-why" aspects of advanced aero-engine technology.





The proposed engines represent cutting-edge propulsion technology designed to meet the demanding requirements of fifth and sixth-generation fighter aircraft. Both companies have offered to develop engines in the 110-130 kilonewton thrust class, incorporating advanced features such as Variable Cycle Engine (VCE) technology. This revolutionary technology allows engines to dynamically adjust their bypass ratios, optimising performance across different flight regimes from subsonic cruise to supersonic combat operations.





Safran's proposal leverages its extensive experience with the M88 engine family that powers the Rafale fighter, offering potential dual-engine development options including an advanced M88-4 variant and a high-thrust engine specifically designed for the AMCA. The company has recently announced the M88 T-REX upgrade program, which will increase thrust to approximately 88 kilonewtons, demonstrating its commitment to continuous technological advancement.





Rolls-Royce's offering centres on a completely new engine design distinct from its existing EJ200 power-plant used in the Eurofighter Typhoon. The British company has proposed developing a ground-up engine design with full IPR transfer to India, ensuring complete technological sovereignty. This approach would provide India with maximum flexibility for future modifications and export opportunities.





The engine selection process has gained urgency due to significant delays in India's existing fighter programs, particularly the TEJAS MK-1A. The program has experienced substantial setbacks due to F404 engine delivery delays from GE Aerospace, which has disrupted production schedules and highlighted the risks of foreign dependency. These delays have reinforced the importance of developing indigenous engine capabilities to avoid future supply chain vulnerabilities.





The Indian Air Force currently operates only 30 fighter squadrons against an authorised strength of 42.5, creating a critical capability gap that the AMCA program is designed to address. With regional security challenges intensifying, particularly from China's rapid military modernisation and Pakistan's defence cooperation with China, India's need for advanced indigenous fighter aircraft has become increasingly urgent.





The AMCA program follows an ambitious but realistic development timeline targeting first flight by 2029-2030 and induction by 2035. The development strategy involves two distinct phases: AMCA MK-1 will initially utilise imported GE F414 engines to expedite the program's early phases, while AMCA MK-2 will incorporate the more powerful indigenously co-developed engines.





This phased approach allows India to begin flight testing and validation activities while simultaneously developing advanced engine technology. The AMCA MK-2 variant is expected to feature enhanced stealth capabilities, advanced electronic warfare systems, and potentially sixth-generation technologies including directed energy weapons and artificial intelligence integration.





The engine partnership decision extends far beyond the AMCA program itself, potentially transforming India's entire aerospace and defence industrial base. The technology transfer agreements could establish India as a significant player in the global aero-engine market, with capabilities spanning from military fighters to civilian aircraft applications.





The partnership aligns with India's broader defence modernisation strategy, which has seen defence exports grow significantly while reducing import dependency. Recent military operations have demonstrated the effectiveness of indigenous defence systems, validating India's strategic emphasis on self-reliance. The success of programs like the BrahMos missile and various indigenous defence platforms has built confidence in India's technological capabilities.





Both Safran and Rolls-Royce have emphasised their commitment to establishing comprehensive research and development facilities in India. Safran has already announced plans for the first overseas M88 engine MRO facility in Hyderabad, which will serve as an export hub with capacity to maintain over 600 engine modules annually by 2040. This facility represents a significant investment in India's aerospace infrastructure and technical workforce development.





The engine development program will also leverage India's growing expertise in advanced materials, digital engineering, and manufacturing technologies. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has made substantial progress in related technologies, including the Kaveri engine program, which has provided valuable learning experiences and technical capabilities.





The final decision on the engine partnership is expected by the end of 2025, with negotiations having reached advanced stages. The choice will significantly impact India's defence capabilities, strategic partnerships, and technological sovereignty for decades to come. The selected partner will not only provide engine technology but also establish long-term cooperation frameworks that could extend to other defence and aerospace programs.





The decision carries strategic implications beyond technical considerations, as it will influence India's defence relationships with key global partners. Both France and the United Kingdom have positioned this partnership as central to their broader strategic relationships with India, emphasising the geopolitical significance of the selection.





The AMCA engine partnership represents a defining moment in India's journey toward becoming a global aerospace power. The unprecedented technology transfer offers from both Safran and Rolls-Royce demonstrate the international recognition of India's growing technological capabilities and strategic importance. Whichever partner is selected, the program will establish India as one of the few nations capable of developing and producing fifth-generation fighter engines independently.





The success of this partnership will not only enhance India's air power capabilities but also establish a foundation for future aerospace developments, potentially including sixth-generation fighter programs and advanced civilian aircraft engines. As India prepares to make this crucial decision, the AMCA engine program stands as a testament to the nation's commitment to achieving strategic autonomy while maintaining global partnerships that accelerate technological advancement.





