



India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is spearheading a transformative decade that will reshape the nation's military capabilities and establish India as a major defence exporter. Following the successful Operation Sindoor in May 2025, which demonstrated India's operational prowess against Pakistan, the organisation has accelerated development of next-generation weapons systems that will define warfare in the 2030s.





Hypersonic Supremacy: BrahMos-II Development Accelerated





The BrahMos-II represents India's leap into hypersonic warfare, designed to travel at Mach 8 speeds with a strike range of 1,500 kilometres. Following DRDO's successful scramjet engine combustor test in April 2025, which ran for over 1,000 seconds, the project has gained significant momentum. This achievement placed India among the select few nations capable of developing scramjet-powered hypersonic systems alongside the United States, Russia, and China.





The missile will be launched from land, sea, and air platforms, making it a versatile addition to India's strategic arsenal. Unlike its predecessor, which operates at Mach 2.8-3.0, the BrahMos-II will be significantly faster and harder to intercept. The project benefits from renewed India-Russia cooperation, with the design reportedly inspired by Russia's 3M22 Zircon missile.





Fifth-Generation Stealth Fighter: AMCA Progress





India's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program has reached a critical phase, with the defence contract expected to be awarded between October 2025 and January 2026. The twin-engine, 25-tonne stealth fighter will feature super-cruise capabilities, internal weapons bays, and advanced stealth geometry.





The program marks a significant departure from traditional defence manufacturing, with private companies now eligible to bid alongside Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Major firms like Tata Advanced Systems and Larsen & Toubro are expected to compete for the contract. The first prototype rollout is planned for 2026-2027, with the maiden flight scheduled for 2028.





The AMCA will be powered by GE F414 engines initially, with plans for a more powerful 110 kN indigenous engine for the MK-2 variant. Full operational capability is targeted for 2035, when the aircraft will begin replacing ageing fighters in the Indian Air Force fleet.





Multi-Layered Defence: Project Kusha





Project Kusha represents India's answer to advanced air defence systems, featuring three interceptor variants with ranges of 150 km (M1), 250 km (M2), and 350 km (M3). The system is designed to intercept threats travelling at speeds up to Mach 7, including stealth fighters, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles.





The M1 missile is scheduled for testing in September 2025, with the complete system expected to be operational by 2028-2029. The naval variant will be specifically designed to counter anti-ship ballistic missiles moving at extreme speeds. With an 80-90% interception success rate, Project Kusha will significantly enhance India's air defence capabilities.





Soldier-Level Defence: VSHORADS





The Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) addresses critical gaps in India's tactical air defence. This shoulder-fired system can engage targets up to 6 kilometres away and is designed to counter drones, helicopters, and low-flying aircraft. The Indian Army has requested 5,000 units, highlighting the system's importance for frontline troops.





The indigenous system features dual-waveband infrared imaging seekers and reaction control systems, making it effective against modern countermeasures. High-altitude trials are planned for mountainous regions like Ladakh and Sikkim to validate performance in challenging environments.





Precision Strike: Rudram Missile Series





India's Rudram anti-radiation missile series is expanding with multiple variants in development. Rudram-1 will be inducted within the next two years, followed by Rudram-2 (300 km range), Rudram-3 (550 km range), and Rudram-4 (potentially exceeding 1,000 km range). These missiles are designed to destroy enemy radars and electronic warfare centres, providing critical suppression of enemy air defences.





The Rudram-2 successfully completed flight testing in May 2024, validating its propulsion and guidance systems. All variants will be air-launched from platforms including the Sukhoi Su-30MKI and future AMCA.





Directed Energy Weapons: CLAWs System





DRDO's laser-based defence systems represent cutting-edge technology for future warfare. The 30 kW Mk2A system successfully demonstrated its capability in April 2025, destroying drones and missiles at ranges up to 4-5 kilometres. The truck-mounted system can target hostile sensors, drones, and helicopters.





DRDO is developing more powerful variants ranging from 50-100 kW to counter cruise missiles and aircraft, with future plans for 300 kW systems capable of engaging fast-moving missiles. The technology will eventually be miniaturised for aircraft pods, naval systems, and space-based platforms.





Challenges And Bottlenecks





Despite significant progress, several critical systems face development challenges:





GTX-35 Kaveri Engine: Collaboration with France's Safran continues, but the indigenous engine remains crucial for AMCA's complete self-reliance. The Kaveri 2.0 program requires $1 billion in funding and faces timeline pressures to achieve 90-100 kN thrust capabilities by 2030.





Uttam AESA Radar: While technology transfer to HAL was completed in 2023, production is limited to 24 units annually. DRDO is working with HAL and BEL to scale production using conveyor-line manufacturing methods.





Zorawar Light Tank: The 25-tonne tank prototype has completed initial trials, but cost overruns due to engine import dependencies have delayed full induction. The second prototype is expected by September 2025, with Army induction targeted for 2027.





Warhawk AI Combat Drone: The unmanned combat aerial vehicle program faces delays in sensor fusion software development, pushing initial operational clearance to 2027.





This comprehensive modernisation program positions India as a major defence power by 2035. The development of hypersonic weapons, fifth-generation fighters, and advanced air defence systems will significantly enhance India's deterrence capabilities against regional threats, particularly from China and Pakistan.





The integration of artificial intelligence, drone warfare capabilities, and directed energy weapons reflects DRDO's adaptation to modern warfare requirements. The emphasis on indigenous development, supported by private sector participation, ensures technological sovereignty while building export capabilities.





The ₹21,700 crore investment in Project Kusha alone demonstrates the government's commitment to this vision. Combined with the AMCA's ₹15,000 crore development budget and other major programs, India is investing heavily in next-generation military capabilities.





Conclusion





DRDO's 10-year roadmap represents India's most ambitious defence modernisation effort since independence. Success in these programs will not only strengthen national security but also establish India as a significant player in the global defence market. The combination of hypersonic weapons, stealth fighters, advanced air defence systems, and directed energy weapons will provide India with capabilities matching those of established military powers.





The timeline is aggressive, with major systems expected to achieve initial operational capability between 2027-2030. However, the progress demonstrated in recent years, particularly the rapid development of systems like the Zorawar tank and successful testing of hypersonic engines, suggests that India's defence establishment has the technical capability and political support to achieve these ambitious goals.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







