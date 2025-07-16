

India’s ambitious CATS (Combat Air Teaming System) Warrior unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) program is making rapid strides toward its maiden flight by 2026, buoyed by a series of recent technological, structural, and collaborative advancements.





Following the successful delivery of the system’s demonstrator, TATA Elxsi has been assigned the critical task of designing, developing, and installing fuselage assembly jigs for the flying prototypes. These jigs are key to building the structural framework for the next stage of prototype development, marking an essential leap in the realization of the UCAVs.





To advance data-linking capabilities and manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has selected a HAL Kiran jet trainer aircraft for conversion into an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) test platform.





This converted Kiran will play a pivotal role in communications and coordination trials by simulating operational profiles of the actual CATS Warrior drones. HAL has begun the process of configuring the rear, high-positioned cockpit of the Kiran—originally designated for an instructor in training missions—into a housing chamber for complex avionics and remote-control systems. These components will reflect the command architecture of the future UCAVs.





The first flight of this modified Kiran testbed is expected to take place in early 2026, with HAL sources estimating it may occur within the first quarter. In the initial stages of testing, a human pilot will operate the aircraft to ensure safe and reliable performance under experimental conditions.





Subsequently, control will transition to a “pilot in the loop”—a remote operator on the ground—to replicate real-time UCAV operations in combat-like scenarios. These simulation efforts are vital for validating the performance of autonomous systems and ensuring seamless integration between manned aircraft and UCAVs.





Meanwhile, HAL achieved a major breakthrough on January 11 with the successful ground testing of the UCAV’s preliminary engine at its Bangalore facility.





Although the trial used a low-powered engine, it paved the way for co-developing a more advanced, mission-ready propulsion system. HAL is in discussions with foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to collaborate on developing a bespoke, small-format jet engine suited for the CATS Warrior drones.





Notably, British aerospace giant Rolls-Royce has expressed keen interest in partnering with HAL for this co-development initiative, signalling potential international collaboration in propelling India’s UCAV capabilities.





In parallel with these developments, multiple testing phases are being scheduled to incrementally validate all mission parameters, with a focus on autonomy, flight control, and sensor integration.





As India continues to prioritize indigenous defence technologies under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-reliant India) initiative, programs like the CATS Warrior represent a significant leap toward future warfare capabilities that combine manned assets with cooperative autonomous platforms.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







