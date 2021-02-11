



Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) showcases state-of-the-art products and systems spanning every domain of its business at Aero India. The products and systems on display are clustered as “Airborne & Space Application”, “Satellite and Space Application”, “Products and Systems for Self-Reliance (Aatmanirbhar Bharat)”, “High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence Systems”, “Land and Naval Products and Systems”, “Communication and Laser based Products”, “Non-Defence/Diversification and Outdoor Display Products”.





Some of the new products and technologies on display in the area of Airborne & Space/Satellite Application include Self Protection Suite with DIRCM (with foreign ToT), Hand Held Field Signal Generator, Airborne & Ground Spread Spectrum Modem, Backpack Anti Drone System, BE NAVIC 705, Compact Time Reference Server (Airborne), VPX architecture based SDR for Air Borne platforms and Airborne Sonar.





Totally, about 30 products and systems developed as part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative is on display, including Airborne Missile Electronics, Receivers for EW Systems and many others such as 2KW Fuel Cell, FO Gyro based Sensor Packaged Unit, Athremal Laser Transmitter, IR Jammer, Call Manager & Media Gateway, C-Band Tropo Power Amplifier and IR Seekers Missiles.





BEL is showcasing its Land and Naval Products and Systems comprising QRSAM Radars (BFMR and BSR), BFSR-XR AESA, DDR (FMCW), Coastal Surveillance System, GBMES, Single Combat Vehicle (QRSAM), Weapon Control System, etc. Communication and Laser based products including MODEM for Troposcatter Communication System, Encryptors, Frequency Modulated Continuous- Wave (FMCW) Radar for Fog Vision and Drone Guard systems for Railways, 4G Secure Phone and 5G Tablet PC, High Power Fiber Laser, Li Fi High Speed Communication System and Software Defined Radio under Communication and Electro Optics segments.





