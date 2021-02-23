



Mahindra Emirates Vehicle Armouring, part of Mahindra Group, will showcase its latest armoured vehicles and tactical armoured vehicles at the 15th edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX), taking place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, from Feb. 21 to 25, 2021.





As noted by the company, is looking forward to welcoming all customers and industry partners to the mega event IDEX 2021.





“IDEX is the first major Defence exhibition amid the current global events and we are excited to be part of the event,” it said in a statement.





Mahindra Emirates Vehicle Armouring is a light combat vehicle manufacturer experienced in building armoured vehicles and tactical armoured vehicles. The company manufacture armoured vehicles in the engineering facility and the associated research and development centres located in UAE and Jordan to extend customized solutions based on vehicle armouring specifications worldwide.





The main client of the company is the Indian Armed Forces.







