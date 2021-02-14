



The French manufacturer Safran Aircraft Engines and the Indian aviation company Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to study the manufacturing of components and the assembly of the M88 engine designed by Safran in India. A transfer of technology is being considered.





That initiative would help power a potential second batch of Dassault Rafale fighter jets ordered for the Indian Air Force, or “any aircraft manufactured in India by HAL fitted with M88.” Indian authorities and their French counterparts are reportedly discussing an arms contract that could include a second batch of 36 Rafales.





For the first time, a Rafale fighter jet of the Indian Air Force took part in the Republic Day celebrations in India.





Additionally, the agreement includes a partnership between HAL and Safran for the elaboration of the indigenous design of a 110 kN high thrust engine. Such a component could power the future Advance Medium Combat Aircraft [AMCA], a 5th plus generation fighter-bomber developed by HAL.





“Considering the country's future requirement of fighter aircraft, this augurs well for self-reliance in the engine domain and also opens up possible opportunities for India to export,” commented Safran.







