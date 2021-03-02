



ROSTEC State Corporation’s Ruselectronics Holding has developed a mobile anti-drone system





In a statement, the company said the system comes with three cases. The complex is capable of suppressing control of a drone within a radius of 2 km while it remains invisible and invulnerable to radio countermeasures. System deployment takes no more than 30 minutes.





The complex, called "Protection", can detect the type of aircraft in 360 degrees range and at a distance of 2 km. The device is also capable of locating the drone's remote control and breaking the communication link with the aircraft. This provides a continuous overlap in frequency in the range from 400 to 6200 MHz, used to control drones. Simultaneously with the suppression of UAV control channels, a system of suppression of navigation signals of global satellite systems operates.





The system’s passive coherent radar, Zashchita, does not irradiate the target, but uses signals emitted by external third-party transmitters - digital TV broadcast waves reflected from the target. The absence of an active locator allows the system to remain invisible to foreign interceptors, which significantly reduces the likelihood of radio interference. In addition, passive radar does not require permission to use radio frequency channels, which makes it easier to use in the civilian sphere.





The Zashchita complex has supplemented the line of anti-drones developed by Ruselectronics enterprises.





As part of ROSTEC, the project is being implemented by the Vector Research Institute of the Vega concern of the Ruselectronics holding.







