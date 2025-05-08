



Pakistan ignored India's warnings about non-escalation and not targeting military installations, and fired missiles at 15 Indian cities late Wednesday and early Thursday. India responded by disabling Pak air defence radars at several places, including Lahore



In a significant escalation of hostilities between the nuclear-armed neighbours, India has neutralised Pakistan's attempted missile and drone attacks targeting 15 cities across northern and western India, followed by a targeted strike against Pakistani air defence systems, including those in Lahore. The exchange comes just a day after India's "Operation Sindoor" strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), which reportedly killed over 100 terrorists according to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Pakistan's attempted escalation through targeting Indian military installations was met with a proportionate response from India, which maintained its stance of "measured and non-escalatory" actions while demonstrating its defensive and offensive capabilities in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.





Pakistan's Attempted Retaliation





Following Operation Sindoor, Pakistan attempted to escalate the conflict by targeting multiple military installations across India on the night of May 7-8. According to India's official statement, Pakistan launched drones and missiles aimed at military targets in 15 cities across northern and western India, including key installations in Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj. These attacks represented a significant expansion of the conflict's scope, targeting multiple states including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Gujarat.





India's defence systems responded effectively to the attempted strikes, with the government stating that all incoming threats were neutralised by the country's "Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems". Official statements indicated that debris from destroyed Pakistani drones and missiles was being collected as evidence of Pakistan's aggression and would bolster India's position that Pakistan supports cross-border terrorism through various means. The attempted strikes validated India's earlier warning that attacks on its military installations would invite a suitable response.





Pakistan's military spokesperson claimed their forces had shot down five Indian jets in the exchange, with debris reportedly falling in India-controlled Kashmir villages and Punjab state. However, India's Press Information Bureau dismissed these claims as false, specifically refuting social media posts alleging that Pakistan had destroyed an Indian Brigade Headquarters.





India's Counter-Response To Pakistan's Escalation





In response to Pakistan's attempted attacks on Indian military installations, India executed a targeted counter-operation on the morning of May 8, focusing specifically on Pakistani air defence radars and systems at multiple locations. The government confirmed that an air defence system at Lahore had been "neutralised" during this operation. The Indian response was characterised as being "in the same domain with same intensity as Pakistan," demonstrating a calibrated approach to match the level of escalation initiated by Pakistan while avoiding further intensification of the conflict.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh convened an all-party meeting on May 8 to brief political leaders on the ongoing operations and their implications. During this meeting, Singh informed the participants that Operation Sindoor was still "underway," suggesting a continuing military engagement based on Pakistan's actions. He also delivered a stern warning that India would "hit back if Pakistan strikes," reinforcing the government's position that it would respond appropriately to any further provocations.





The precision of India's counter-strike against Pakistan's air defence systems demonstrated the technical capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces and their ability to execute targeted operations against specific military assets. This approach allowed India to degrade Pakistan's defensive capabilities while maintaining its stated commitment to proportional response without unnecessary escalation.





Escalating Cross-Border Hostilities





Concurrent with the exchange of strikes, Pakistan has significantly increased cross-border firing and shelling along the Line of Control. The government reported that Pakistan has employed mortars and heavy caliber artillery in several sectors in Jammu and Kashmir, including Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar, and Rajouri. This barrage began within 24 hours of the Pahalgam terror attack and has intensified following Operation Sindoor.





The cross-border firing has resulted in significant civilian casualties, with India reporting that 16 innocent lives have been lost, including three women and five children. These casualties highlight the humanitarian impact of the escalating conflict on border communities. Indian forces have reportedly responded to this artillery fire to halt Pakistan's shelling, though India maintains that it was "compelled to respond" to protect civilian populations in these areas.





The Indian Armed Forces reiterated their "commitment to non-escalation, provided it is respected by the Pakistani military," suggesting an openness to de-escalation if Pakistan ceases its provocations. However, the ongoing exchange of fire along the Line of Control indicates that the situation remains highly volatile and could potentially escalate further if diplomatic channels fail to reduce tensions.





The current military exchange between India and Pakistan represents one of the most serious escalations in recent years between the nuclear-armed neighbours. Beginning with India's Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, followed by Pakistan's attempted missile strikes on Indian military installations and India's subsequent targeting of Pakistani air defence systems, the conflict has rapidly intensified over a matter of days. While India maintains that its actions have been measured and proportionate, focusing on terrorist infrastructure and specific military targets in response to direct provocations, the situation remains highly volatile with significant potential for further escalation.





As cross-border firing continues and casualties mount on both sides, the international community faces the urgent challenge of encouraging de-escalation between these nuclear powers. India's stated commitment to non-escalation, contingent on Pakistan's restraint, offers a potential pathway toward reducing tensions, but this would require reciprocal action from Pakistan. The ongoing collection of evidence from Pakistan's attempted missile strikes and continued diplomatic outreach by both countries will likely shape the international response to this crisis as it continues to unfold in the coming days.





IDN (With Input From Agencies)







