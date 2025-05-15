



Between May 7 and 10, 2025, the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted a series of precision strikes on terror and military targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as part of Operation Sindoor. A defining feature of these operations was the successful jamming and bypassing of Pakistan’s Chinese-supplied air defence (AD) systems, which enabled the IAF to carry out its mission swiftly and without loss of assets.





The operation was triggered by the Pahalgam terror attack in April, which killed 26 civilians. In response, the IAF targeted nine terror camps and several military installations, including airbases, radar stations, and ammunition depots deep inside Pakistani territory, some over 250 km away. The strikes were executed within a tight 23-minute window, demonstrating a high level of planning, coordination, and technological prowess.





Jamming, in this context, refers to the disruption or confusion of enemy radar and communications, rendering air defence systems ineffective. The IAF’s electronic warfare units employed advanced indigenous technology to neutralise the Chinese-made air defence systems deployed by Pakistan. This technological edge allowed Indian aircraft to avoid detection and engagement, ensuring the success of the strikes and the safety of Indian personnel.





The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting highlighted that all strikes were completed without any loss of Indian assets, underscoring the effectiveness of India’s surveillance, planning, and delivery systems. The use of long-range drones, guided munitions, and stand-off weapons further enhanced the precision and impact of the operation.





Operation Sindoor not only inflicted significant damage on terror infrastructure but also degraded Pakistan’s ability to wage aerial warfare. Key Pakistani airbases, drone centres, and radar installations were targeted, with reports indicating that nearly 20 percent of Pakistan’s air force infrastructure was destroyed.





The Indian military’s actions forced Pakistan to seek a ceasefire after four days of intense fighting, marking a decisive shift in the regional security dynamic.





The operation also revealed a complex web of external involvement, with Pakistan reportedly using third-party operators to manage Chinese PL-15 missiles and Turkey providing support for drone operations. Despite these challenges, India’s integrated air defence shield, comprising systems like Akash and S-400, successfully thwarted retaliatory drone and missile attacks on Indian territory.





The IAF’s ability to jam and bypass Pakistan’s Chinese-supplied air defence systems was pivotal to the success of Operation Sindoor. The operation showcased India’s growing technological self-reliance, operational readiness, and determination to counter cross-border terrorism with decisive force.





Based On HT Report







