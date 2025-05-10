



In a significant escalation of hostilities, India executed precision air strikes on eight Pakistani military sites early Saturday, responding to a series of coordinated attacks by Pakistan targeting Indian Air Force (IAF) installations and civilian infrastructure.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that these strikes were a direct and measured response to Pakistan’s use of drones, loitering munitions, high-speed missiles, and fighter aircraft against both military and civilian targets across the western border and the Line of Control (LoC).





Addressing the press, Colonel Sophia Qureshi confirmed that Pakistan initiated the escalation by launching hundreds of drones and long-range weapons at multiple Indian military sites, including Udhampur, Pathankot, Adampur, and Bhuj, as well as civilian facilities at the IAF bases in Srinagar and Awantipora. These attacks caused limited damage to equipment and personnel, with some injuries and the tragic death of Rajouri’s Additional District Development Commissioner due to heavy shelling. Pakistan’s offensive also included targeting medical centres and school premises, and a high-speed missile was fired towards Punjab at 1:40 am.





“In a swift and calibrated response," said Colonel Qureshi, “Indian Armed Forces carried out precision attacks only on identified military targets." These included technical infrastructure, command and control centres, radar sites, and weapon storage areas across the border.





India’s Retaliatory Response





In what officials described as a "swift and calibrated response," the Indian Armed Forces carried out air-launched precision strikes exclusively on identified Pakistani military targets.





The eight sites struck were:





Rafiqui Airbase Murid Airbase Chaklala (Nur Khan) Airbase Rahim Yar Khan Sukkur (F-16 were transferred from Nur Khan Airbase here, could have destroyed some or all of the jets) Chunian Radar Site at Pasroor Sialkot Aviation Base





All were engaged using air-launched precision weapons from Indian fighter jets. “India ensured minimum collateral damage," the MEA stated.





These locations included technical infrastructure, command and control centres, radar installations, and weapon storage areas. The strikes were executed using advanced precision-guided munitions from Indian fighter jets, ensuring minimal collateral damage and no targeting of civilian infrastructure.





A particularly contentious aspect of the conflict was Pakistan’s alleged use of civilian airliners as shields during its military operations. Indian officials, including Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, condemned Pakistan for not closing its airspace during the attacks, thereby endangering international civil aviation. In contrast, India had declared airspace closures to ensure the safety of civilian flights, demonstrating restraint to avoid risking innocent lives. Data from flight tracking services showed civilian aircraft flying near the border on the Pakistani side while Indian airspace remained clear for safety reasons.





Ongoing Skirmishes And Military Posture





Following these events, Pakistan intensified shelling along the LoC and International Border, targeting sectors such as Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, and Akhnoor. Several civilians were injured in these attacks, and the Indian Armed Forces remain on high alert, prepared for any further escalation. Reports also indicate that Pakistan is moving troops and heavy weaponry to forward areas, signalling a continued high-tension environment.





Official Statements And International Implications





Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasised that India’s response was non-escalatory, precise, and measured, aimed solely at military targets in retaliation for Pakistan’s initial provocations. He reiterated that India does not seek further escalation but will defend its interests with restraint and responsibility. Misri also highlighted Pakistan’s ongoing misinformation campaign and attempts to deflect responsibility for cross-border terrorism, asserting that India’s actions were transparent and justified under international norms.





Indian officials strongly criticised Pakistan’s tactics, especially the use of civilian air traffic as cover, calling it a serious breach of international military engagement protocols. The MEA underscored that such actions risk broader international consequences, particularly concerning the safety of international civil aviation.





Conclusion





India’s precision strikes on Pakistani military sites were a direct response to an unprecedented wave of drone, missile, and artillery attacks by Pakistan on Indian military and civilian infrastructure. The Indian government has maintained that its actions were targeted, controlled, and aimed at de-escalation, provided Pakistan ceases its provocations. The situation remains tense, with both sides maintaining heightened military readiness and ongoing cross-border exchanges.





Based On A News18 Report







