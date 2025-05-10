



In the early hours of Saturday, India launched a significant retaliatory counter-drone operation targeting multiple locations within Pakistan, including the major cities of Islamabad, Lahore, and Rawalpindi, as well as key military installations. This escalation follows a dramatic increase in hostilities between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, triggered by a series of drone and missile attacks exchanged over the preceding days, reported British daily The Guardian.





According to defence sources, the Indian strikes specifically targeted three major Pakistan Air Force bases: Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi, Rafiqi Airbase in Shorkot, and Murid Airbase in Chakwal.





In addition to these military targets, Indian drones reportedly struck Pakistani posts in Sialkot and Narowal, as well as the Serena Hotel near Islamabad’s Diplomatic Enclave. Multiple explosions were reported across Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Islamabad, with local sources confirming at least two blasts in Rawalpindi and one each in Lahore and Islamabad.





The operation was executed using air-to-surface missiles delivered by drones, marking a new phase in the conflict where unmanned systems are playing a central role. The strikes were described as “proportionate and precise,” aimed at neutralizing Pakistan’s air defence capabilities and deterring further aggression. Indian officials stated that at least one Pakistani air defence radar was destroyed, with the air defence system at Lahore reportedly neutralized during the operation.





The Indian counter-strike was conducted in response to a large-scale Pakistani drone and missile assault on Indian territory the previous night. Pakistani forces reportedly launched 300 to 400 drones at 36 locations across northern and western India, targeting both military and civilian infrastructure. Indian air defences intercepted the majority of these drones, preventing significant damage or casualties. Additionally, Indian forces claimed to have intercepted six ballistic missiles fired by Pakistan during the escalation.





Pakistan’s military spokesperson, Lieutenant General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry, acknowledged the Indian attack on Nur Khan and Rafiqi Airbases but asserted that all Pakistani Air Force assets remained safe. However, independent reports from the ground indicated injuries and damage at some of the targeted sites.





The conflict has led to heightened security measures on both sides of the border. Pakistan closed its airspace to civilian traffic following the strikes, while India imposed blackouts in border districts and shut down several airports as a precautionary measure. Both countries have reported civilian casualties and infrastructure damage resulting from artillery shelling and drone strikes, with at least 36 fatalities in Pakistan and 16 in India since the escalation began.





This exchange marks a dangerous escalation in Indo-Pakistani tensions, with both nations now openly employing drone warfare alongside traditional military assets. The rapid evolution of the conflict into the domain of unmanned aerial systems underscores the volatility of the situation and the risk of further escalation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.





