



India and Pakistan have agreed to halt all military actions across land, sea, and air, effective from 5:00 pm Indian Standard Time on May 10, 2025. This significant development was officially announced by India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri during a brief press conference in New Delhi, following a direct conversation between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries earlier in the afternoon.





The ceasefire agreement comes after weeks of heightened tensions triggered by the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians. In response, India launched 'Operation Sindoor', conducting precision strikes against terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The situation escalated further as Pakistan retaliated with coordinated drone and missile attacks targeting Indian military infrastructure and civilian areas across 26 locations, ranging from Leh to Sir Creek. India reported successfully intercepting and neutralising the majority of these threats, preventing significant loss of life or property.





The breakthrough was initiated when the Pakistani DGMO called his Indian counterpart at 3:35 pm IST. Both sides agreed to immediately cease all firing and military actions on land, in the air, and at sea from 5:00 pm onward. Instructions were promptly issued to military commands on both sides to implement the agreement. It was also announced that the DGMOs will reconvene for further discussions on May 12 at noon, indicating a commitment to continued dialogue and de-escalation.





The announcement was made shortly after US President Donald Trump revealed that the ceasefire was reached following a night of talks mediated by the United States. President Trump congratulated both countries for their decision to de-escalate and praised their use of "common sense and great intelligence" in resolving the crisis. Senior officials from both the US and India confirmed that intensive diplomatic engagement contributed to the breakthrough.





India’s leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, reiterated that while India remains steadfast in its uncompromising stance against terrorism, it is committed to peace and will not escalate further if Pakistan reciprocates. The government reiterated that its recent military actions were in response to cross-border terrorism and provocations, and that India’s defensive measures had effectively blunted Pakistan’s attempts to inflict damage.





The ceasefire marks a significant pause in hostilities after a period of intense military confrontation. Both sides have agreed to halt all offensive operations, with mechanisms in place for continued military-to-military communication. The situation remains fluid, with further talks scheduled and both governments underlining their respective positions on terrorism and national security.





