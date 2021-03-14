



Jammu and Kashmir: One terrorist killed in Rawalpora area of Shopian, in an encounter with security forces that began yesterday. The joint operation is underway.





Earlier on March 11, two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district.







