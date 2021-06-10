



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will carry a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah when he travels to the oil-rich Gulf nation on Wednesday on a three-day visit to explore ways to further boost bilateral ties.





It will be Jaishankar's first visit to Kuwait as the external affairs minister.





"External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will visit Kuwait on June 9-11 at the invitation of Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, State of Kuwait," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.





"During the visit he will hold high-level meetings and also address the Indian community in Kuwait," the MEA said, adding Jaishankar will also carry a personal letter from the prime minister to the emir of Kuwait.





The visit comes nearly three months after the two countries decided to establish a joint ministerial commission to formulate a framework to strengthen ties in sectors like energy, trade, investment, manpower and labour and information technology.





Kuwaiti foreign minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah visited India in March during which both sides decided to set up the joint commission.





The year 2021-22 marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Kuwait.





There are around one million Indians residing in Kuwait. India is amongst the largest trading partners of Kuwait and the Gulf nation is a major supplier of oil to India.





"In recent weeks, to help fight the second wave of COVID-19 in India, the government of Kuwait has been in the forefront to ensure a sustained and reliable supply of liquid medical oxygen to India including by establishing an air/sea bridge," the MEA said in a statement.







